Tesla starts sales of revamped Model Y in U.S. for about $60,000

Tesla will start deliveries of a revamped version of its Model Y SUV in the U.S. in March, according to new listings on the company's website.

The new Model Y Juniper has a price tag of $59,990 not including a federal tax credit of $7,500.

Tesla is looking to revitalize its core automotive business after the company saw deliveries decline in 2024.

The Model Y Juniper has a price tag of $59,990, not including a federal tax credit of $7,500 for new electric vehicle purchases. It features a redesigned fascia, front and rear light bars and an upgraded interior with ventilated seats, reclining second-row seats and faster Wi-Fi, the website shows.

Tesla began taking orders for the new Model Y variant from customers in Canada and Europe on Thursday, and started sales in China about two weeks ago. CEO Elon Musk shared a video from the Tesla account on X Thursday night showing off the new Model Y.

Tesla is looking to revitalize its core automotive business, which faces increased competition across the globe. Executives are expected to discuss Tesla's fourth-quarter and year-end results on Wednesday after markets close.

Tesla's last new model, the angular steel Cybertruck, began rolling out to customers at the end of 2023. While it became the best-selling electric truck in the U.S. last year, sales didn't make up for a decline in overall deliveries, which fell for the first time in 2024.

Musk, who also runs SpaceX and owns social media site X, has been at the center of attention in recent months because of his hefty financing of President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign and his position in the newly elected president's inner circle.

After his inauguration on Monday to begin his second White House term, President Trump signed an executive order indicating he will likely repeal the federal electric vehicle tax credit, which was approved by Congress during the Biden administration as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. Tesla has long benefited from the government-supported incentives, but ending the credits will likely have a more harmful impact on competitors in the EV market.

Prior to the release of the new Model Y variant, Musk's political rhetoric, along with Tesla's aging lineup, had led to a decline in the company's reputation according to research from Brand Finance.

