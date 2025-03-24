Tesla showroom in Texas targeted with ‘incendiary devices', police say

Police said that they had found multiple "incendiary" devices that had been placed at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas.

FBI agents responded to the showroom after the Austin Police bomb squad identified the devices on Monday morning.

The headquarters of Tesla is located in Austin.

News of the police activity broke as Musk attended a Cabinet meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump.

The Austin Police Department, in a statement, said that officers responded to the Tesla showroom just after 8 a.m. local time.

"When officers arrived on scene, they located suspicious devices, and called the APD Bomb Squad to investigate," the department said. "The devices, which were determined to be incendiary, were taken into police custody without incident."

"This is an open and ongoing investigation, and there is no further information available for release at this time," the department said.

Police did not say if they had any suspects.

A spokeswoman for the Houston field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said, "ATF is part of the investigation but FBI is the lead. All information will come from FBI."

The spokeswoman said that ATF agents from the Austin office were responding to the showroom.

Trump last week had suggested that people found guilty of attacking Tesla properties could serve their sentences in prisons in El Salvador.

Attorney General Pam Bondi has called the vandalism against Tesla properties, which has included an attack on vehicles with Molotov cocktails, "domestic terrorism.