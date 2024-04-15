Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Tesla shares dip in premarket trade after reports the firm will lay off more than 10% of global workforce

By Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC

Mike Blake | Reuters
  • The company's stock was down 1.20% in premarket deals at roughly 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • "As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an internal memo cited by Reuters.

Tesla shares were down over 1% in premarket trade Monday on media reports that the automaker will lay off more than 10% of its global workforce.

The company's stock was down 1.20% in premarket deals at roughly 7:30 a.m. ET.

"As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an internal memo cited by Reuters, which tech publication Electrek referenced in the first report of the layoffs.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"As part of this effort, we have done a thorough review of the organization and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10% globally," the memo said.

CNBC was unable to independently verify the memo and has reached out for comment.

This breaking news story is being updated.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Solar Eclipse Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us