Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Tesla on Track to Match Its Longest Winning Streak on Heels of GM Charging Deal

By Lauren Feiner,CNBC

Ding Ting | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images
  • Tesla's stock is on track to match its longest winning streak of 11 straight days in the green.
  • The last time the stock was up for so long was in January 2021.

Tesla's stock is on track to match its longest winning streak of 11 straight days in the green, should it end the day positive Friday.

The last time the stock was up for so long was in January 2021. The stock was up about 7% as of Friday morning.

The streak follows Tesla's Thursday announcement that General Motors would join Ford in using its electric vehicle charging network to charge their cars. Both automakers now plan to start installing a type of charging port used by Tesla beginning in 2025 instead of the current industry standard.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The deals are considered a major win for Tesla because it could pressure other automakers and the U.S. government to adopt Tesla's charging technology.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: Elon Musk checkmates automakers: Did Tesla corner the market on EV charging stations?

Money Report

news 36 mins ago

Mercedes' Toto Wolff Shares His Tips on Leading a Superstar Team and 2 Key Values for Long-Term Success

news 2 hours ago

Meituan's KeeTa Joins Hong Kong's Food Delivery Race — But Analysts Are Skeptical

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us