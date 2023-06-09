Tesla on Track to Match Its Longest Winning Streak on Heels of GM Charging Deal

Tesla's stock is on track to match its longest winning streak of 11 straight days in the green.

The last time the stock was up for so long was in January 2021.

Tesla's stock is on track to match its longest winning streak of 11 straight days in the green, should it end the day positive Friday.

The last time the stock was up for so long was in January 2021. The stock was up about 7% as of Friday morning.

The streak follows Tesla's Thursday announcement that General Motors would join Ford in using its electric vehicle charging network to charge their cars. Both automakers now plan to start installing a type of charging port used by Tesla beginning in 2025 instead of the current industry standard.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The deals are considered a major win for Tesla because it could pressure other automakers and the U.S. government to adopt Tesla's charging technology.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: Elon Musk checkmates automakers: Did Tesla corner the market on EV charging stations?