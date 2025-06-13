Tesla faces protests in Austin over Musk's robotaxi plans

With less than two weeks until Elon Musk's planned initial robotaxi test in Austin, Texas, protesters in the city are expressing their opposition.

Public safety advocates and political protesters, upset with Musk's work with the Trump administration, joined together in downtown Austin on Thursday to express their concerns.

With Elon Musk looking to June 22 as his tentative start date for Tesla's pilot robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, protesters are voicing their opposition.

Public safety advocates and political protesters, upset with Musk's work with the Trump administration, joined together in downtown Austin on Thursday to express their concerns about the robotaxi launch. Members of the Dawn Project, Tesla Takedown and Resist Austin say that Tesla's partially automated driving systems have safety problems.

Tesla sells its cars with a standard Autopilot package, or a premium Full Self-Driving option (also known as FSD or FSD supervised), in the U.S. Automobiles with these systems, which include features like automatic lane keeping, steering and parking, have been involved in dozens of collisions, some fatal, according to data tracked by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla's robotaxis, which Musk showed off in a video clip on X earlier this week, are new versions of the company's popular Model Y vehicles, equipped with a future release of Tesla's FSD software. That "unsupervised" FSD, or robotaxi technology, is not yet available to the public.

Tesla critics with The Dawn Project, which calls itself a tech-safety and security education business, brought a version of Model Y with relatively recent FSD software (version 2025.14.9) to show residents of Austin how it works.



In their demonstration on Thursday, they showed how a Tesla with FSD engaged zoomed past a school bus with a stop sign held out and ran over a child-sized mannequin that they put in front of the vehicle.

Dawn Project CEO Dan O'Dowd also runs Green Hills Software, which sells technology to Tesla competitors, including Ford and Toyota.

Stephanie Gomez, who attended the demonstration, told CNBC that she didn't like the role Musk had been playing in the government. Additionally, she said she has no confidence in Tesla's safety standards and said there's been a lack of transparency from Tesla regarding how its robotaxis will work.

Another protester, Silvia Revelis, said she also opposed Musk's political activity, but that safety is the biggest concern.

"Citizens have not been able to get safety testing results," she said. "Musk believes he's above the law."

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

— Todd Wiseman contributed to this report.

