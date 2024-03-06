Money Report

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he's not donating money to Trump or Biden

By Brian Schwartz,CNBC

Nathan Laine | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he will not donate to the campaigns of either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump.
  • "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President," Musk said in a on his social media site X.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday he will not donate to the campaigns of either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump.

"Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President," Musk said in a post on his social media site X.

Musk's tweet came a day after The New York Times reported that last weekend he met with Trump and what the newspaper called a few wealthy Republican donors, in Palm Beach, Florida. The former president's home, in his Mar-a-Lago club, is in Palm Beach.

Musk is one of the wealthiest people in the world, with an estimated net worth of $195 billion, according to Forbes.

Musk, who also heads SpaceX, could support Trump or Biden in ways other than a direct donation to their campaigns.

He could, for instance, donate to a political action committee backing either contender.

Any major donation he makes could have a significant impact on a candidate's campaign.

Musk did not return an email seeking comment on whether or not he plans to give to a pro-Biden or pro-Trump PAC.

Despite Musk's habit of taking political stances on social media, he is not a major, frequent donor to campaigns.

Musk during the 2018 midterm election cycle made a series of contributions to Republican and Democratic committee support candidates for Congress for $33,900 apiece.

