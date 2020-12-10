Taylor Swift to Release Ninth Studio Album ‘Evermore' at Midnight

Taylor Swift is releasing her ninth studio album at midnight.

“Evermore” has 15 tracks and is a follow-up to "Folklore" which was released in July.

Swift's "Folklore" was the first music album to sell a million copies in 2020.

Taylor Swift has been inspired and productive during the pandemic. The superstar singer revealed Thursday via Twitter that she's dropping a new album at midnight, titled "Evermore." It is a "sister record" to Swift's "Folklore" album which was released in July.

I’m elated to tell you that my 9th studio album, and folklore’s sister record, will be out tonight at midnight eastern. It’s called evermore.

📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/xdej7AzJRW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

"To put it plainly, we just couldn't stop writing songs," Swift wrote. "To try and put it more poetically, it feels like we were standing on the edge of the folklorian woods and had a choice: to turn and go back or to travel further into the forest of this music. We chose to wander deeper in."

The album will have 15 songs and cost $9.99 for a digital copy of the record. "Evermore" is Swift's ninth studio album and has two bonus tracks as part of its deluxe edition.

Ever since I was 13, I’ve been excited about turning 31 because it’s my lucky number backwards, which is why I wanted to surprise you with this now. You’ve all been so caring, supportive and thoughtful on my birthdays and so this time I thought I would give you something! pic.twitter.com/wATiVSTpuV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

Additionally, a music video for a new track called "willow" will be released at midnight. Like the music video for "cardigan," "willow" was filmed during the pandemic and "every precaution" was taken to ensure the safety of Swift and the crew who filmed the video.

Tonight the story continues, as the music video for “willow” drops at midnight eastern. pic.twitter.com/T3o0nsANpY — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 10, 2020

"I've never done this before," Swift said. "In the past I've always treated albums as one-off eras and moved onto planning the next one after an album was released. There was something different with folklore. In making it, I felt less like I was departing and more like I was returning."

Like "Folklore," "Evermore" has been cowritten and coproduced by Jack Antonoff and the National's Aaron Dessner. Swift also hinted at some yet unnamed collaborators.