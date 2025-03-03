Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump announces $100 billion investment in U.S. from Taiwan Semiconductor, calls it ‘most powerful company in the world'

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

C.C. Wei, TSMC Group CEO, stands on the future site of a chip factory under the name European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC) during a symbolic ground-breaking ceremony. 
Sebastian Kahnert | Picture Alliance | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump is slated to announce a $100 billion investment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.
  • The money will go toward building new chip manufacturing plants in the U.S. over the next four years.
  • Trump has repeatedly called out and accused Taiwan of stealing the U.S. chip manufacturing business and touted tariffs on semiconductor imports.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will pour another $100 billion into bolstering chip manufacturing in the U.S.

President Donald Trump announced the investment during a press conference Monday, calling it a "tremendous move by the most powerful company in the world." The new capital brings Taiwan Semi's total investment in the U.S. to $165 billion.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

TSMC, which supplies semiconductors to the likes of Nvidia and Apple for artificial intelligence use, would help support the Trump administration's efforts to make the U.S. an artificial intelligence hub. Last month, Trump announced a multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure project with Oracle, OpenAI and Softbank.

Trump has repeatedly called out and accused Taiwan of stealing the U.S. chip manufacturing business and touted tariffs on semiconductor imports. The company's finance chief Wendell Huang told CNBC in January that he was confident the new White House administration would continue funding the company's U.S. ambitions.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

TSMC has already made strides to expand its footprint in the U.S, committing $12 billion in 2020 to build its first U.S. chip factory in Arizona. It has since raised its investment in the state to about $65 billion with a third factory and gained U.S. government support through a $6.6 billion subsidy from the U.S. Commerce Department.

WATCH: Broadcom and TSMC exploring deals for parts of Intel, according to WSJ

Money Report

news 47 mins ago

Watch live: Trump expected to announce $100 billion investment in U.S. by TSMC

news 50 mins ago

Kieran Culkin almost quit his Oscar-winning role in ‘A Real Pain': ‘I had a panic'

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us