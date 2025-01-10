Supreme Court rejects Trump hush money sentencing delay bid

The U.S. Supreme Court denied a request by President-elect Donald Trump to halt proceedings in his criminal hush money case.

The 5-4 decision came hours after New York state's highest appeals court refused to delay Trump's sentencing.

Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday narrowly denied a request by President-elect Donald Trump to halt proceedings in his New York criminal hush money case, clearing the way for him to be sentenced on Friday morning.

Two of the court's six conservatives — Chief Justice John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett — joined the liberals Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson in the 5-4 decision opposing Trump's bid for an emergency stay.

The four other conservatives, Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, would have granted the president-elect's request, the court said in a brief order.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The majority determined that Trump's sentencing would impose a "relatively insubstantial" burden on his presidential responsibilities, since he is expected to receive a sentence that entails no actual punishment, the order said.

The five justices were also unswayed by Trump's arguments about the use of certain evidence during his criminal trial.

Those alleged evidentiary violations "can be addressed in the ordinary course on appeal," the majority ruled, according to the order.

The decision came hours after New York state's highest appeals court refused to delay Trump's sentencing.

Trump was convicted last May in state court in Manhattan of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump's attorneys in Wednesday's Supreme Court filing argued that all further proceedings should be put on hold while the president-elect appeals the guilty verdicts in New York.

The case should be stayed to "prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the Presidency and the operations of the federal government," they wrote in the 51-page filing.

They argued that Trump, as president-elect, is immune from criminal prosecution. New York trial court Judge Juan Merchan had rejected that claim.

They also argued that the Manhattan District Attorney's Office violated Trump's immunity privileges by using evidence of his official presidential acts during the hush money trial.

The Supreme Court last July greatly expanded the scope of presidential immunity when it ruled that former presidents enjoy "presumptive immunity" for all their official acts in office.

Prosecutors for Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg responded earlier Thursday that "there is no basis" for the Supreme Court to intervene in the case.

The group of lawyers for the president-elect includes several who have been picked for top roles in the next administration's Department of Justice.

A New York appeals court and the state's highest court had both denied Trump's bid to pause his Friday morning sentencing hearing.

Merchan had already postponed Trump's sentencing numerous times, both before and after the Nov. 5 presidential election.

The judge is expected impose a sentence of "unconditional discharge," which means Trump will not receive jail time, probation, fines or any other conditions.

On Wednesday afternoon, ABC News first reported that Trump spoke with conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito one day before the president-elect asked the court for the immediate stay.

Alito confirmed that the Tuesday afternoon phone call took place, but said in a statement that the hush-money case did not come up.

"We did not discuss the emergency application he filed today, and indeed, I was not even aware at the time of our conversation that such an application would be filed," Alito said.

— CNBC's Dan Mangan contributed to this report.