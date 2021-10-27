Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Supercar Manufacturer McLaren Announces CEO Mike Flewitt Is Stepping Down

By Sam Shead, CNBC

Chris J. Ratcliffe | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Mike Flewitt joined McLaren as chief operating officer in June 2012 and was appointed CEO in July 2013.
  • The British automaker announced his departure Wednesday, without specifying why he is leaving.
  • McLaren said Flewitt has been "instrumental" during his time at the company.

LONDON — McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt is stepping down after more than eight years in charge of the supercar company.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The British automaker announced his departure Wednesday, without specifying why he is leaving.

Flewitt joined McLaren as chief operating officer in June 2012 and was appointed CEO in July 2013.

Money Report

Markets 11 mins ago

Bitcoin Drops More Than 5% as ETF Fever Subsides a Week After Hitting an All-Time High

Congress 30 mins ago

Op-Ed: Opportunity Zone Funds Are More About Hype Than Substance When It Comes to Tax Planning

A search for his replacement is underway, McLaren said.

"I feel incredibly proud to have led McLaren Automotive through most of its first, highly-successful decade and am privileged to have played a part in the incredible McLaren story," Flewitt said in a statement.

He added: "This young company's success is testament to the many passionate and talented people I have had the pleasure of working with and I look forward to seeing that success continue."

McLaren said Flewitt has been "instrumental" during his time at the company.

"We thank Mike for his tremendous contribution and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," said Paul Walsh, executive chairman of the McLaren Group, in a statement.

McLaren Group non-executive director Michael Macht will be responsible for all technical and operational functions while sales, marketing and PR will report into Walsh.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinesstechnologyBusiness NewsLondonAutos
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us