Summer 2025 is a ‘perfect storm for cheap flights,' expert says: 5 destinations that won't break the bank

June is right around the corner, but there are still some great deals available if you're looking to book your summer travel.

Typically the best summer airfare prices dry up by late May and early June, but 2025 isn't shaping up to be like most years.

"At this point in the year, trying to get an affordable deal for July would [normally] be like finding a diamond in the rough," Katy Nastro, a travel expert at Going, tells CNBC Make It. Due to a number of factors, there are still great fares out there for travelers to find.

"It's sort of a perfect storm of all these different factors," Nastro says. "There's some economic uncertainty, so people might be hesitating to book. There's more flights on the schedule. Fuel is down a little bit as well. It's really sort of this total perfect storm for cheap flights."

For travelers hoping to book a last-minute summer vacation, Nastro has one key piece of advice: Flexibility is your best friend.

"If you're flexible, you are really in a great position," she says. "Not only in where you go, but also in your timing. There is widespread availability for multiple dates. August is your best target month if you're looking to book something and you haven't done so."

If you're looking for a summer travel destination that won't break the bank, the experts at Going flagged five cities that have consistently had lower-than-average prices stretching into the fall. Take a look.

1) Calgary, Alberta

George Pachantouris | Moment | Getty Images

What the experts say: Inbound travel from Canada is down just shy of 20%, and because of that we have seen some uniquely low fares for summer to various destinations across Canada. One such place, Calgary (Lake Louise trip anyone?), has seen consistent widespread availability. Average deal prices start at $258 roundtrip, while from some cities we've seen fares as low as $142. Average prices sit at $521 roundtrip, but keep your flight alerts on for price drops as we may see some fluctuation this summer.

2) São Paulo, Brazil

Stocklapse | Moment | Getty Images

What the experts say: If you are looking for a less humid and more pleasant vacation, head to the southern hemisphere. From large cities the average deal price we've seen is roughly $355, while from smaller cities it's a bit higher in the $699 range. Average prices range from $600-$1,000. The dollar goes pretty far in Brazillian Reals, making it doable for most budgets.

3) Dublin, Ireland

Levers2007 | E+ | Getty Images

What the experts say: While Dublin isn't the cheapest city to explore in Europe, it's certainly not the most expensive. Dublin is a great jumping-off point to explore the countries vast green landscape, and uber-affordable to get there this year. From most major cities we are still seeing peak date summer availability to Dublin sitting in the high $300's to $400's, with an average deal price for all cities sitting at $511 roundtrip. Average prices run up into the $954+ area, but with more nonstop routes added to the Emerald Isle from large and medium cities like Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Nashville, it's not luck of the Irish, it's just great deal availability this year.

4) San José del Cabo, Mexico:

What the experts say: Some may avoid Mexico in the summer months because of the heat and humidity that can ensue, but sitting on the coast, Cabo enjoys miles and miles of the deeply refreshing water of the Pacific, even on the warmest days. Average deal prices for Mexican Coastal cities like San José del Cabo are in the $354 roundtrip range, but we've seen lower as in $292 from Austin. Average prices sit at $640+ roundtrip, so a savings of roughly 45% off. And, considering the fact you can get direct flights from major cities on the East Coast to Cabo, travelers located in this area can enjoy a hurricane-risk-free beach vacation for July and August.

5) New England:

Sean Pavone Photo | Getty Images

What the experts say: The Northeast really shines in the summer, stretching well outside the cities to the various pebbly beaches of Connecticut's south coast, into Rhode Island and up through until you get to Maine. Average deal prices for various New England cities like Bangor, Boston, and Hatford (which is just the starting point) have been sitting at $149 roundtrip. Average prices for various New England cities are $351+ roundtrip, so we're seeing a savings of just under 60% off. Most people get outside the cities and hit the coast, but one tip is to also enjoy the mountains and lakes in Vermont and New Hampshire which arent just great for skiing!

