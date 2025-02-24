Lawsuit challenges Musk ‘resignation' threat to federal workers

A newly amended lawsuit challenges a threat by Elon Musk to federal workers.

A newly amended lawsuit challenges a threat by Elon Musk to federal workers, which warned them to respond to an email demanding them to submit a list of their accomplishments over the last week, or face a forced "resignation."

The amended lawsuit in California federal court comes amid confusion and controversy inside the federal government over whether employees must respond to that email from the Office of Personnel Management, and, if so, how.

