‘Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown still shops at Target: ‘I grew up with no money'

Millie Bobby Brown still remembers what it was like to have financial insecurity.

The 21-year-old "grew up with no money" before receiving the life-changing call that she had been cast on Netflix's "Stranger Things." In an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Brown said that her upbringing has had a profound effect on how she thinks about her finances.

"I have a money thing where I'm very conscious about money," she said. "When I do spend money on something, I have to call my parents, I have to think about it, I don't just buy it right away."

That's not because money is in short supply. The "Electric State" star was reportedly earning $10 million per film as early as 2019 and has a "ridiculously lucrative" overall deal with Netflix, according to Puck.

But just because she has the money doesn't mean she has champagne tastes. Compared to her husband Jake Bongiovi — son of musician Jon Bon Jovi — Brown said she is very thrifty.

"I'll be like 'Oh, I need socks,' and he'll be like 'Let's go to Prada,'" she said. "And I'm like 'Let's go to Target.'"

"'He loves to go shopping," she continued. "He will refuse to pack a suitcase because he likes to go shopping in the place we're going. Whereas I like Amazon Basics. I love that."

Indeed, when Brown wanted to make her first big purchase with her Netflix earnings, she said she needed her parents to encourage her to take the plunge and buy the Chanel sunglasses she had her eye on.

Despite being a Netflix star, Brown said she doesn't pay for her own subscription to the service.

"I'm still using my parents' account," she said on the Capital Evening Show. "I kind of refuse to pay for the subscription, because my parents pay and I'm still a child in my eyes, and in their eyes. So yeah, I'm part of the family deal."

Brown's strategy of waiting before making a big purchase is in line with advice from experts. To curb impulse shopping, finance podcaster Glen James recommends employing something called the 1% rule: if you want to make a purchase that's larger than 1% of your gross annual income, wait at least a day before purchasing it.

The 24-hour cool down period gives you time to sit with your decision and determine if you really want the item.

Brown said on the podcast that she tries to help her husband curb his spending impulses.

"I try to help Jake through that," she said. "He does get buyer's guilt."

