Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Pfizer, BioNTech, Weber and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech (BNTX) – The companies said studies showed that three doses of their Covid-19 vaccine neutralized the omicron variant, while two doses still offered protection. Pfizer and BioNTech also said they're continuing to work on an omicron-specific vaccine. Pfizer and BioNTech came well off earlier premarket lows on the news, with Pfizer up 1.4% and BioNTech trimming its loss to 1.5%.

Campbell Soup (CPB) – The food producer beat estimates by 8 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 89 cents per share, although revenue was slightly below analyst forecasts. Campbell said demand remains elevated for its products, and that it's been able to moderate the impact of higher input costs through strong pricing and productivity improvements. The stock added 1.4% in the premarket.

Thor Industries (THO) – The recreational vehicle maker earned $4.34 per share for its latest quarter, well above the $3.24 consensus estimate. Revenue was also above Wall Street forecasts amid continued strong demand. Thor jumped 6% in premarket trading.

Weber (WEBR) – The grill maker's stock rose 1% in the premarket after it reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its latest quarter and beat Wall Street revenue forecasts. Weber lost 13 cents per share, 5 cents less than analysts had anticipated.

Stitch Fix (SFIX) – Stitch was hammered by 23.9% in the premarket after issuing current-quarter revenue guidance and membership metrics that fell short of Wall Street forecasts. The online apparel retailer did post a narrower-than-expected loss for its latest quarter and better-than-expected revenue, but not enough to sway investor concerns.

ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) – ChargePoint posted an adjusted loss of 14 cents per share for its latest quarter, 1 cent wider than anticipated, while the charging station network operator saw revenue slightly above estimates. The company did give stronger-than-expected current-quarter revenue guidance and raised its full-year outlook. Despite the upbeat outlook, ChargePoint fell 2.7% in premarket trading.

PagerDuty (PD) – PagerDuty reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 7 cents per share, 2 cents narrower than analysts had predicted, while revenue topped Street forecasts. The maker of IT response software also gave better-than-expected current-quarter revenue guidance, and its stock surged 10.9% in premarket action.

Toll Brothers (TOL) – Toll Brothers earned $3.02 per share for its latest quarter, compared with a consensus estimate of $2.49, while the luxury home builder also reported better-than-expected revenue. It is also projecting 20% growth in fiscal 2022 revenue as demand remains elevated. Toll added 1.5% in the premarket.

Robinhood (HOOD) – Robinhood filed to terminate a planned share sale by backers of the trading platform company. The stock jumped 3% in the premarket.

BlackRock (BLK) – The asset management firm is pulling about $2 trillion of assets from State Street (STT), which had served as the sole custodian of BlackRock's ETFs. BlackRock will be shifting some of its ETF custodianship to Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and BNY Mellon (BK).

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) – Dave & Buster's beat estimates by 8 cents with a quarterly profit of 23 cents per share, while the operator of entertainment center-themed restaurants also saw revenue come in above Street forecasts. Dave & Buster's rallied 4.5% in the premarket.

Correction: BlackRock will be shifting some of its ETF custodianship to Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and BNY Mellon. An earlier version misstated the firms involved.