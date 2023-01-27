Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Intel, Chevron, American Express, Silvergate and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Intel — The chipmaker suffered a 9% loss in its shares in early morning trading after its latest financial results missed analysts' estimates and showed significant declines in the company's sales, profit and gross margin. The company also forecasted a loss for the current quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices — Chip stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices fell as a group following Intel's results. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices fell nearly 2.4%, while shares of Nvidia and Micro dipped about 1.5% each.

Chevron — Shares dipped more than 1% after Chevron reported its latest earnings results. The oil producer missed earnings expectations, but topped revenue forecasts, according to consensus estimates from Refinitiv. The shares had gained on Thursday after Chevron raised its dividend and announced a buyback plan.

American Express — Shares of the credit card company rose 5% despite weaker-than-expected results for the fourth quarter. American Express reported $2.07 in earnings per share on $14.18 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for $2.22 per share on $14.22 billion of revenue. However, American Express' guidance for 2023 was better than anticipated for earnings and revenue. Also, AMEX said it would be increasing its dividend by 15%.

Ralph Lauren — Shares fell more than 3% after BMO Capital Markets downgraded the stock to underperform. The investment firm said Ralph Lauren's recent rally has gone too far.

Chewy — Chewy shares rose more than 4% after Wedbush upgraded the stock to outperform from neutral.

Silvergate Capital — The bank to crypto businesses slid about 8% after the company suspended payments on its Series A preferred stock dividend, in an effort to preserve capital as it navigates recent crypto market volatility. The stock has been falling since November, after crypto exchange FTX, for whom Silvergate held deposits, collapsed in scandal.

Visa — The payment network operator reported strong financial results for its most recent quarter, including adjusted earnings per share of $2.18 and revenue of $7.94 billion. Analysts expected $2.01 per share in adjusted earnings and $7.70 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv. Visa shares rose about 1% in premarket trading.

Hasbro — Shares of the toy maker slid more than 5% after the company said it would eliminate around 1,000 employee positions and warned of weak holiday-quarter results. The layoff of around 15% of its global workforce comes as the company seeks to save between $250 million and $300 million annually by the end of 2025.

KLA — Chip maker KLA Corporation declined about 4.6% after issuing weaker-than-expected forward guidance for its fiscal third quarter. Otherwise, KLA reported a beat on earnings and revenue expectations.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel, Yun Li and Jesse Pound contributed reporting