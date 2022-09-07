Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Coupa, UiPath, Nio and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Coupa Software — Shares surged 11.6% after the business management software company surpassed earnings estimates in its recent quarter, and issued strong full-year earnings and revenue guidance. Coupa earned 20 cents per share compared with estimates of 9 cents per share, according to Refinitiv.

UiPath — Shares plunged 22.4% after UiPath issued third-quarter and full-year revenue guidance that was below expectations, though the robotic process automation software company beat earnings and revenue expectations in its most recent quarter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Nio— The stock dropped 5.7% after the Chinese electric vehicle maker lost $409.8 million in the second quarter, implying significantly widening losses. Nio CFO Steven Wei Fang said the company dealt with cost pressures during Covid shutdowns in April and May.

Newell Brands — Shares dropped 5.4% after Newell lowered its third-quarter revenue guidance. The parent company behind brands such as Yankee Candle and Rubbermaid cited a "significantly greater than expected pullback" in orders as consumers deal with inflation.

Pinterest — Pinterest jumped 4.1% after Wolfe Research upgraded the social media stock to outperform, saying the company can execute on long-term user and monetization goals under its new CEO.

ChargePoint — Shares advanced 3.3% after Credit Suisse initiated coverage of ChargePoint with a buy rating, saying the stock can surge nearly 50% as the market for electric vehicle charging stations gets a boost from the Inflation Reduction Act.

AstraZeneca — Shares declined 2.6% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, saying the stock has a "more balanced" risk-reward profile.