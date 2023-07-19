Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Carvana, Joby Aviation, Goldman Sachs, Interactive Brokers and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell.

Carvana — Carvana jumped 16% after the online auto retailer reached a deal with noteholders to lower its total debt outstanding by more than $1.2 billion.

Interactive Brokers — Shares slid 5% after Interactive Brokers' earnings missed estimates. The firm reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share. That's lower than analysts' expectations of $1.40 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Omnicom — Omnicom dropped 6% after the global marketing company's revenue missed estimates. Omnicom posted second-quarter revenue of $3.61 billion, lower than forecasts of $3.67 billion, according to consensus estimates from FactSet. It narrowly beat earnings expectations, posting adjusted earnings of $1.81 per share, higher than the consensus estimates of $1.80 per share.

Goldman Sachs — The bank stock declined 0.3% after Goldman Sachs missed expectations in its second-quarter earnings. The company posted earnings of $3.08 a share, lower than the Refinitiv forecast of $3.18 per share. Goldman also reported revenue of $10.9 billion, which was more than the expected $10.84 billion.

Joby Aviation — The electric aircraft stock sank 6.3% in premarket trading after being downgraded by JPMorgan to underweight from neutral. The Wall Street firm said Joby's recent rally is "largely overblown" and likely the result of short covering. Shares are up 200% year to date.

Cinemark — Shares fell 3.3% after JPMorgan downgraded the movie theatre chain to neutral from overweight, citing the effects of the actors strike in Hollywood.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services — The transportation and logistics company declined 2.2% after posting disappointing quarterly results. J.B. Hunt reported second-quarter earnings of $1.81 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected per-share earnings of $1.92 on revenue of $3.31 billion.

Western Alliance Bancorporation — Shares of the regional bank dipped 2.4% following the bank's mixed second-quarter earnings results. The company posted earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $669 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated earnings of $1.98 per share and revenue of $652 million. The bank reported a rise in deposits during the quarter.

U.S. Bancorp — Shares of the large regional bank dipped 1% after U.S. Bancorp reported its second-quarter results. The bank reported $1.12 in adjusted earnings per share on $7.14 billion of revenue. Analysts were expecting $1.12 in earnings per share on $7.16 billion of revenue, according to Refinitiv.

Nasdaq — Shares rose 0.3% after Nasdaq topped profit and sales expectations in its second-quarter results. Nasdaq posted adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share on revenue of $925 million. Analysts had expected per-share earnings of 66 cents on revenue of $914.9 million, per Refinitiv.

— CNBC's Michelle Fox, Alex Harring, Hakyung Kim and Jesse Pound contributed reporting.