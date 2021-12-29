Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Victoria's Secret, Tesla, Didi and More

By Hannah Miao, CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Wednesday.

Victoria's Secret — Shares of Victoria's Secret jumped more than 10% after the intimate apparel retailer announced a $250 million accelerated share repurchase program. The company also reaffirmed fourth-quarter guidance provided in November, including an up to 3% increase in sales versus last year's fourth-quarter sales of $2.10 billion.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Didi Global — Shares of the Chinese ride-hailing firm fell 7.8%, continuing a brutal month for the stock. Reuters reported Wednesday that Didi is planning to list its stock in Hong Kong in mid-2022 without issuing more shares or raising additional capital.

Tesla — Tesla shares dipped 1.2% after financial filings published late Tuesday showed CEO Elon Musk sold another 934,090 shares — or about $1.02 billion worth of his holdings — in the electric car company.

Money Report

Markets 21 mins ago

We're Trimming Our AbbVie Position After the Stock's Big Jump This Month

politics 42 mins ago

Biden to Speak to Putin on Thursday as Russia Builds Up Military Presence on Ukraine Border

Alibaba — Alibaba shares fell 3% after Bloomberg reported the Chinese e-commerce giant is considering the sale of its 30% stake in social media company Weibo to state-owned Shanghai Media Group. Weibo shares retreated 4.3%.

American Airlines — Travel-related stocks struggled after rebounding in the previous session, as the omicron Covid variant continued to influence market action. American Airlines and Alaska Air each pulled back more than 1%. United Airlines also slid around 1%.

Cal-Maine Foods — Shares of Cal-Maine Foods fell more than 4% after the egg producer reported weaker-than-expected quarterly results. The company earned 2 cents per share for its latest quarter, well short of the 30-cent Refinitiv consensus estimate. Higher production costs and feed costs bit into profit, Cal-Maine Foods reported.

— CNBC's Tanaya Macheel and Jesse Pound contributed reporting

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessMarketsEconomyfinancestock markets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us