Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Meta, Warby Parker, McCormick and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Warby Parker — The eyewear maker popped 3.4% after Evercore ISI upgraded shares to outperform from in line. The firm said 2024 should be a "fundamental inflection year" for Warby Parker.

Trex — Shares of the wood-alternative decking manufacturer declined 3.8% even after Goldman Sachs initiated Trex with a buy rating. The bank said the company is "well-positioned" to drive growth and profitability.

Eli Lilly, Point Biopharma — Eli Lilly shares slumped 2.4% after the pharmaceutical giant announced plans to purchase cancer therapy developer Point Biopharma for $12.50 a share in cash, or about $1.4 billion. Point Biopharma shares surged nearly 85%.

Rivian Automotive — Shares of the electric vehicle maker lost 8.3%, even though Rivian's deliveries topped estimates and showed sustained demand. Morgan Stanley earlier reiterated the company as overweight, saying Rivian's FY23 production guide of 52,000 units supports the firm's delivery forecast of 48,000 units. Concerns remain about softening demand for EVs in the U.S. due to higher borrowing costs.

Airbnb — The short-term vacation rental company fell 6.5% after KeyBanc downgraded the stock to sector weight from overweight. KeyBanc said Airbnb's margins will be squeezed as post-pandemic travel demand eases.

McCormick — Shares of the spice maker slipped 8.5% after McCormick reported earnings of 65 cents per share, excluding items, for the recent quarter, on revenue of $1.68 billion. That came roughly in line with earnings per share of 65 cents and $1.7 billion in revenue expected by analysts polled by StreetAccount.

Meta — Shares of the social media behemoth slipped more than 1.9% following news that the company is considering charging European Union Facebook and Instagram users a $14 monthly fee to access both platforms without ads.

Fiverr International — Shares gained 0.5% after Roth MKM upgraded the company to buy from neutral. The Wall Street firm is "incremental positive" on the stock, citing a freelancer survey that supports Fiverr's leading position among gig workers.

Ally Financial — The home and auto company lost 3.2%. Earlier in the day, Evercore ISI added a tactical outperform rating on the stock, noting it appears oversold near term. However, Evercore ISI reiterated a long-term in-line rating on Ally and trimmed its 12-month price target.

— CNBC's Alex Harring, Brian Evans, Samantha Subin and Jesse Pound contributed reporting.