Stocks making the biggest moves before the bell: Kroger, DocuSign, Snowflake, Adobe and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading.

Kroger — The supermarket chain fell 2.8% following a mixed second-quarter report. Kroger reported earnings per share ex-tems of 96 cents, beating the consensus forecast of 91 cents from analysts polled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. But Kroger posted $33.85 billion in quarterly revenue, under the $34.13 billion anticipated by analysts, and said it would pay as much as $1.2 billion to settle most claims related to opioids.

Planet Labs — The satellite imagery stock slipped 2.6% in premarket trading after delivering a weaker-than-expected quarterly report Thursday. Planet Labs posted a loss of 14 cents per share on revenue of $53.8 million in the second quarter, while analysts surveyed by LSEG anticipated a loss of 8 cents per share and revenue of $54.1 million. Current-quarter and full-year guidance missed Wall Street estimates.

DocuSign — The electric signature stock advanced 2.4% in premarket trading on the heels of a stronger-than-expected quarterly report released Thursday. DocuSign posted adjusted earnings per share of 72 cents on $688 million in revenue, while analysts surveyed by LSEG forecast earnings of 66 cents per share and revenue of $678 million.

Snowflake — Shares of the cloud data provider rose nearly 2% in premarket trading after D.A. Davidson initiated research coverage of the stock with a buy rating. The Wall Street firm said Snowflake is in an advantageous position with "best-in-class growth rates" and is set to benefit from increased demand for artificial intelligence applications.

First Solar — Shares added 2.8% in early trading after being upgraded to buy from hold by Deutsche Bank on Thursday. The Wall Street firm cited First Solar's strong growth message during its investors day. It also raised its price target to $235 a share, implying 30% upside.

Adobe — The maker of Photoshop software rose nearly 2% in premarket trading after Mizuho upgraded it to buy from neutral. Mizuho said that accelerating web traffic is a reason to become more optimistic on Adobe. The company will report its next quarterly results Sept. 14.

Gilead Sciences — The maker of antiviral drugs rose 1.6% in premarket trading. On Friday, Bank of America upgraded Gilead to buy from neutral, saying its growing pipeline is unappreciated by investors. The bank also raised its price target to $95 from $88, representing more than 25% upside from Thursday's close.

RH — The home goods retailer dropped 7.3% in premarket trading after third-quarter guidance fell short of analysts' estimates, according to FactSet. "We continue to expect the luxury housing market and broader economy to remain challenging throughout FY23 and into next year as mortgage rates continue to trend at 20-year highs, and the current outlook is for rates to remain unchanged until the second quarter of 2024," CEO Gary Friedman said in a letter to shareholders.

— CNBC's Yun Li, Sarah Min, Jesse Pound, Michelle Fox and Scott Schnipper contributed reporting.