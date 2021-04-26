Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Tesla, Snap, GameStop & More

By Rich Mendez, CNBC

Nick Zieminski | Reuters

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Monday:

Tesla — Shares of the electric vehicle maker slipped 1% even after the company released better-than-expected results for the first quarter. Tesla posted earnings per share of 93 cents on revenue of $10.39 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 79 cents on revenue of $10.29 billion.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

GameStop – Shares of the video-game retailer popped 9% after the company announced it completed its previously announced at-the-market equity offering program. GameStop made $551 million from the sale, and said the net proceeds will be used to continue accelerating the company's transformation as well as general corporate purposes.

Money Report

Business 31 mins ago

Some Members of the ‘Saturday Night Live' Cast Are Confused and Annoyed to Have Elon Musk Host Show

Business 58 mins ago

Thoma Bravo's $12.3 Billion Purchase of Proofpoint Is the Largest Private Equity Cloud Deal

NXP Semiconductors — The semiconductor manufacturer's stock fell slightly after the company released its first-quarter results. NXP posted a revenue of $2.57 billion, barely topping a Refinitiv forecast of $2.56 billion. The company also reported a profit of $1.25 per share, however that was not comparable to a Refinitiv forecast of $2.21 per share. NXP's second-quarter revenue guidance, meanwhile, was in line with expectations.

Snap — The social media giant's stock dipped 1% after the company announced the sale of a $1 billion convertible bond offering. Snap intends to use proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Lyft — The ride-hailing company's stock ticked up 2% after Lyft announced it is selling its self-driving division to Toyota for $550 million. Lyft said the sale will help the company save $100 million in operating expenses.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessEconomyinvestingfinanceLyft
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us