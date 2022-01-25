Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Microsoft, F5, Navient & More

By Fred Imbert, CNBC

Charles Pertwee | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Tuesday:

Texas Instruments — Shares of the semiconductor company popped more than 4% on the back of a better-than-expected quarterly revenue figure. Texas Instruments reported fourth-quarter revenue of $4.83 billion, topping a Refinitiv estimate of $4.43 billion. The company also issued strong earnings and revenue guidance for the current quarter.

Microsoft — Microsoft shares slid about 5% even after the tech giant posted stronger-than-expected results for the previous quarter. The company reported a profit of $2.48 per share on revenue of $51.73 billion. Analysts expected earnings per share of $2.31 on revenue of $50.88 billion.

F5 — F5 shares dropped more than 13% after the company issued current-quarter revenue guidance that was well below expectations. F5 said it sees fiscal second-quarter revenue ranging between $610 million and $650 million. According to StreetAccount, analysts expected guidance of around $693 million. F5 cited supply chain constraints for the disappointing forecast. The company also slashed its full-year revenue growth estimates.

Navient — Shares of the student loan services giant slid 5.5% on the back of a disappointing quarterly profit. Navient reported adjusted core earnings per share of 78 cents. Analysts expected earnings of 87 cents per share, according to StreetAccount.

