Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: IBM, United Airlines, Zions Bancorp & More

By Rich Mendez, CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Monday:

IBM — Shares of the computer hardware company ticked up 2.9% after IBM reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter. IBM posted earnings per share of $1.77 on revenue of $17.73 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $1.63 on revenue of $17.35 billion.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

United Airlines — United Airlines shares fell 1.8% after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results. United lost $7.50 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a loss per share of $7.08 on revenue of $3.26 billion.

Money Report

Business 12 mins ago

Tobacco Stocks Drop on Report Biden Administration Is Planning to Cut Nicotine Levels in Cigarettes

politics 36 mins ago

Key Investor in $100 Million N.J. Deli Has a History of Legal Problems, Ties to Criminals

Equity Lifestyle — Shares of the real estate company rose slightly after Equity Lifestyle reported first-quarter results that topped analyst expectations. The company logged earnings per share of 64 cents on revenue of $296 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted earnings per share of 60 cents on revenue of $274.8 million.

Zions Bancorp — The bank's stock climbed 1.8% on the back of a stronger-than-forecast profit. Zions Bancorp earned $1.90 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings per share of $1.18.

Steel Dynamics — Shares of the steel manufacturer dipped slightly even after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. Steel Dynamics posted earnings per share of $2.10 on revenue of $3.54 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet predicted earnings per share of $1.86 on revenue of $3.41 billion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessEconomyinvestingfinanceIBM
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us