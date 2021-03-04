Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Costco, Gap, Broadcom & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Costco – Costco shares fell 1.3% after the company posted mixed fiscal second-quarter results. Costco logged earnings per share of $2.14 on revenue of $44.77 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $2.45 on revenue of $43.78 billion. To be sure, the company noted its digital sales surged by 76% during the period.

Broadcom – Shares of the chipmaker slid 2.8% despite the company reporting better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter. Broadcom logged earnings per share of $6.61 on revenue of $6.66 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $6.55 on revenue of $6.62 billion.

Gap – The clothing retailer's stock gained 4.7% as traders weighed the company's latest quarterly results. Gap reported revenue of $4.42 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected revenue of $4.66 billion. However, the company also predicted sales would start growing again this year after being battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Imax – Imax shares climbed 4.3% after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. The company posted a loss per share of 21 cents. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a loss of 20 cents per share. The company's revenue of $56 million, however, beat a forecast of $46.8 million.

CoStar Group – CoStar shares popped 5.5% after the company withdrew its bid to acquire CoreLogic. "With interest rates moving up, now is not the time for us to aggressively buy into the residential mortgage market," Andrew Florance, founder and CEO of CoStar Group, said in a statement.

NXP Semiconductors – The chipmaker's stock rose 0.9% after the company approved a 50% hike to its quarterly dividend. Shareholders will receive 56.25 cents for every ordinary share they own. Additionally, NXP Semiconductor approved a $2 billion buyback program.