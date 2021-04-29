Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Amazon, Twitter, Gilead Sciences & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Twitter — Shares of the social media giant fell 9.4% after the company's first-quarter results revealed a miss on user-growth expectations. Twitter reported 199 million monetizable daily users, and analysts polled by FactSet expected 200 million.

Amazon — The e-commerce titan's stock rose 3.3% after the company released first-quarter results that easily surpassed analyst expectations. Amazon posted earnings per share of $15.79 on revenue of $108.52 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv predicted earnings per share of $9.54 on revenue of $104.47 billion. Amazon's cloud-computing division also saw revenue grow by 32% on a year-over-year basis.

Gilead Sciences — Gilead shares fell 2.7% after the biotech company reported disappointing first-quarter results. The company posted a profit of $2.08 per share on revenue of $6.42 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $2.09 on revenue of $6.75 billion.

Western Digital — The computer company's stock popped 5.4% after the company released fiscal third-quarter results that topped analyst predictions. The company posted earnings per share of $1.02 on revenue of $4.14 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv predicted earnings per share of 68 cents on revenue of $3.97 billion.

Skyworks Solutions — Skyworks shares stock dipped 6.8% even after the chipmaker posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company logged earnings per share of $2.37 on revenue of $1.17 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of $2.35 on revenue of $1.15 billion.

U.S. Steel — Shares of the steel producer slid 2.1% after the company posted mixed results for the first quarter. The company reported earnings per share of $1.08, topping a Refinitiv estimate of 91 cents per share. However, U.S. Steel's revenue of $3.66 billion was slightly below a forecast of $3.68 billion.

Cirrus Logic — The semiconductor company's stock plunged 11.4% on the back of disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter numbers. Cirrus posted earnings per share of 66 cents on revenue of $293.5 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 71 cents on revenue of $302.5 million.