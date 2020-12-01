Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Salesforce, Slack, Box and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Salesforce — Shares of the software company dropped more than 3% in after hours trading on Tuesday after Salesforce announced it will acquire messaging platform Slack for $27.7 billion. Elsewhere, Salesforce beat on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. The company reported earnings of $1.74 per share on revenue of $5.42 billion. Analysts forecast earnings of 75 cents per share on revenue of $5.25 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Slack — Shares of Slack rose slightly in extended trading on Tuesday after reporting earnings of one cent per share, compared to the loss of 4 cents per share expected on the Street, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $234 million, topping estimates of $225 million.

HP Enterprise — Shares of HP Enterprise dropped nearly 1% after the bell on Tuesday despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. The company reported earnings of 37 cents per share, topping estimates by 3 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $7.21 billion, higher than the forecast $6.88 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is relocating its headquarters to Houston, Texas.

Box — The cloud and internet company dipped more than 6% lower in extended trading despite beating on the top and bottom lines of its quarterly results. Box earned 20 cents per share on revenue of $196 million. Wall Street forecast earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $194 million, according to Refinitiv.

NetApp — Shares of NetApp popped more than 3% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after reporting earnings that topped Wall Street's estimates. NetApp posted earnings of $1.05 per share, compared to the estimated 73 centers per share. Revenue also beat expectations of $680.9 million, coming in at $749.0 million.