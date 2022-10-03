Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Rivian, Kezar, Dynatrace and More

By Alex Harring,CNBC

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Rivian — Shares of the electric vehicle maker increased 2.7% after announcing after the bell that production met expectations in its quarter ending Sept. 30.

Dynatrace — The software intelligence company jumped 4.6% after being upgraded to a buy from JPMorgan. Earlier, the stock rose 3% during regular trading.

Kezar Life Sciences — Shares of the biotechnology company were up 2.3% after it announced FDA clearance of its investigational new drug application for an autoimmune hepatitis treatment.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals — The stock dropped 4.6% after the company started a $100 million secondary. Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to $15 million in additional shares.

