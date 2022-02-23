Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: EBay, Booking Holdings, Allbirds and More

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC

David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading:

Booking Holdings — Shares of the travel booking site operator rose more than 2% in after-hours trading following a strong quarterly earnings report. The company reported a profit of $15.83 per share, which beat analysts' estimates by $2.19, according to Refinitiv. Quarterly revenue of $2.98 billion was higher than the expected $2.85 billion.

EBay — The ecommerce giant saw shares tumble more than 7% despite the company reporting a quarterly earnings beat, after it issued earnings and revenue guidance for both the first quarter and the full year that fell below estimates.

RealReal — The luxury consignment marketplace saw its stock whipsaw during extended trading after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Revenue of $145 million for the quarter topped estimates of $135 million, according to Refinitiv. The company also issued upbeat current-quarter revenue guidance.

Allbirds — The shoe maker's shares fell 7% after the company reported a quarterly loss of 9 cents per share, in line with estimates. Revenue of $97.2 million beat estimates of $91.8 million.

Bath & Body Works — After reporting quarterly results and an executive shuffle, Bath & Body Works saw its shares fall 3% in extended trading. CEO Andrew Meslow will step down effective May 12 and Sarah Nash, chair of the board, will take over in the interim.

