Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: CrowdStrike, Ambarella, PVH and More

CrowdStrike Holdings — Shares of the cybersecurity tech firm fell about 3.5% despite reporting quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' estimates. CrowdStrike recorded earnings of 11 cents per share and $337.7 million in revenue. Goldman Sachs reiterated the stock as a buy on Tuesday.

Ambarella — Semiconductor design company Ambarella jumped 8% after reporting quarterly earnings of 35 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates by 10 cents, and revenue of $79.3 million, compared to the forecast of $75.7 million. The company, whose imaging solutions have supported products from Apple, GoPro and others, also gave strong third-quarter revenue guidance.

PVH Corp — The owner of American apparel brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein saw its stock rise 6% after reporting quarterly results. PVH recorded $2.72 per share, beating estimates by $1.52, and revenue of $2.31 billion, versus the $2.14 billion expected. The CEO noted Tuesday that North American sales are expected to remain challenging as tourism levels continue to struggle to recover from the pandemic. Still, the company gave strong third-quarter guidance on earnings and revenue.

Western Digital — Shares of the data storage and information technology company rose 1.27% in extended trading. The stock spiked last week following a report that the company is in talks to merge with Japan's Kioxia Holdings in a $20 billion-plus deal and has remained higher despite a slight pullback.



