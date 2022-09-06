Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Coupa Software, GitLab and More

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC

Ty Wright | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Newell Brands — The parent company of brands such as Yankee Candle and Rubbermaid saw its shares fall 3.8% after hours after revising its third-quarter revenue guidance, forecasting less than what it had previously expected. The company CEO said Newell has experienced "a significantly greater than expected pullback in retailer orders and continued inflationary pressures on the consumer."

Gitlab – The software developer's shares ticked up by 0.04% even after the company reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its most recent quarter. Gitlab also issued better-than-expected guidance for third-quarter per-share losses and revenue.

Coupa Software — Coupa shares surged 13% after smashing earnings estimates for its most recent quarter, posting a profit of 20 cents per share compared to estimates of 9 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue for the quarter also came in better than expected. The company's outlook for full-year earnings and revenue were strong.

