Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Robinhood and More

By Tanaya Macheel, CNBC

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant tumbled by 10% after hours, after the company reported first-quarter results and issued weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the second quarter. Amazon recorded a $7.6 billion loss on its Rivian investment after the EV maker's shares lost more than half their value in the quarter.

Apple — Apple shares initially got a lift after a big earnings beat but turned lower after CFO Luca Maestri said on the earnings call that supply chain constraints could hinder fiscal third-quarter revenue by between $4 billion and $8 billion. Shares were down more than 4% after hours.

Robinhood — The investing app's shares dropped more than 8% after reporting a wider-than-expected loss and shrinking revenue for the first quarter. The company also reported a decrease in monthly active users, to 15.9 million from 17.7 million a year ago.

Intel — Tech firm Intel's shares fell more than 4% after the company issued weak guidance for its fiscal second quarter. Intel called for adjusted second quarter-earnings per share of 70 cents, compared to the 83 cents per share expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Western Digital — The computer company's shares rose more than 2% in extended trading following a strong earnings report for the company's most recent quarter. Western Digital posted $1.65 per share in earnings for the quarter, compared to estimates of $1.49 per share, according to FactSet. It also topped revenue estimates and issued strong guidance for the next quarter.

Roku — The streaming company saw shares jump more than 7% after reporting quarterly results. Despite recording an earnings miss and weak second-quarter revenue guidance, it brought in $734 million in revenue for the first quarter, while analysts were expecting $718 million, according to Refinitiv.

Mohawk Industries — The flooring company's shares jumped more than 10% after hours, following Mohawk's quarterly results. Mohawk topped revenue estimates of $2.85 billion, according to FactSet, posting $3.02 billion for the quarter.

This article tagged under:

Business
