Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Adobe, RH, Oracle and more

By Hakyung Kim,CNBC

External view of the stand where Adobe Digital Imaging Evangelist Director, Photoshop & Lightroom Julieanne Kost conduct a Lightroom workshop at Xposure on February 29, 2024, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Horacio Villalobos | Corbis News | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading:

Adobe — Shares plunged more than 10% after the software company issued soft guidance. Adobe issued a fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecast in a range between $5.50 billion and $5.55 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG had estimated $5.61 billion in revenue. Guidance for adjusted earnings per share came in at $4.63 to $4.68 per share, while analysts had expected $4.67 in earnings per share. Meanwhile, third-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue beat estimates. 

Oracle — The cloud software company advanced nearly 6% after raising its revenue guidance. The company announced during its analyst day on Thursday that it estimates 2026 revenue of at least $66 billion, higher than prior guidance for $65 billion and analysts' forecast for $64.8 billion, per FactSet. 

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Neurocrine Biosciences — The neuroscience-focused biopharma company lost more than 2%. Neurocrine Biosciences reported that its investigational drug luvadaxistat, a schizophrenia treatment, failed to reach primary endpoints in a phase two study. 

RH — The home furnishings company surged nearly 19% after posting a top- and bottom-line beat for the fiscal second quarter. RH reported adjusted earnings of $1.69 per share on $830 million in revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had called for $1.56 in earnings per share and revenue of $825 million. 

Aptiv PLC — Shares of the auto parts company added 1.7%. A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed CEO Kevin Clark purchased nearly 30,000 shares earlier this week. 

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

CNBC's Nick Wells contributed reporting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us