Stock Futures Rise Slightly as Investors Await Economic Data in Run-Up to Month, Quarter End

Stock futures were modestly higher Monday night as investors looked toward the next batch of economic data and readied for the end of June and the second quarter.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 41 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures each also gained around 0.2%

Those moves follow a losing day on Wall Street. The Nasdaq Composite led the way down, dropping nearly 1.2% as investors took profits on some technology stocks. Tesla slid 6%, while Nvidia, Alphabet and Meta Platforms all finished more than 3% lower.

The S&P 500 closed down by about 0.5%, while the Dow was finished slightly below flat. It was the sixth consecutive negative session for the 30-stock Dow, its longest losing streak since September 2022.

Despite Monday's leg down, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still on pace to finish June more than 3% higher, while the Dow is poised for a monthly advance of nearly 2.5%.

Friday's close will mark the end of the second quarter and first half of 2023. The Nasdaq has gained more than 9% in the quarter, while the S&P 500 and Dow are on track to finish the period up more than 5% and 1%, respectively.

"It's not unusual to see those trends that have persisted all the way through the quarter start to kind of reverse themselves a little bit at the very end," said Scott Ladner, CIO at Horizon Investments. "The fact that small caps are doing well today and the Nasdaq is doing poorly today is probably as much a reflection on just that portfolio rebalancing effect at the end of the quarter than anything else."

Indeed, the Russell 2000 ended Monday with a marginal gain of 0.09%.

Investors will be watching Tuesday for a crop of morning data that includes home sales, durable goods and consumer confidence. Walgreens is slated to report quarterly earnings before the bell.

They will also watch for any developments out of Russia following the brief rebellion seen over the weekend.

Real estate investment trusts start the week with a bang

Shares of real estate investment trusts kicked Monday off with sharp gains.

Real estate was the top performing sector in the S&P 500, rising 2.2% and propelled by a roughly 9.9% gain in Boston Properties. The stock was the top gainer in the broad-market index, followed by Alexandria Real Estate, which added nearly 5%.

New York City office giant SL Green Realty surged nearly 20% Monday. The company announced the sale of a nearly 50% interest in 245 Park Avenue at a $2 billion valuation. Japanese real estate developer Mori Trust was the buyer.

Despite the recent run up in shares, these names are still down for 2023. Boston Properties and SL Green are each off 16%, while Alexandria Real Estate is down 21% this year.

-Darla Mercado, Gina Francolla

Stocks head toward winning month and quarter

Despite Monday's move down, stocks were still on pace to finish the month and second quarter — which both conclude with Friday's close — higher.

Here's where each of the three major indexes stand, including notable honorifics:

The Dow:

Month-to-date: up 2.5% (on pace for best month since January)

Quarter-to-date: up 1.3% (on pace for best quarter since the fourth of 2022)

The S&P 500:

Month-to-date: up 3.6% (on pace for best month since January)

Quarter-to-date: up 5.3%

The Nasdaq Composite:

Month-to-date: up 3.1%

Quarter-to-date: up 9.1% (would mark fourth straight positive month)

— Alex Harring

American Equity continues climb on acquisition report

American Equity Investment Life popped more than 10% in extended trading after Bloomberg reported that Canadian investment management company Brookfield was close to an acquisition deal.

The news comes after American Equity rejected a bid at $45 per share from Prosperity, which was supported by Elliot Management, in December. American Equity shares closed Monday at $45.10 after rallying more than 10% in the session.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures are modestly higher

Stock futures inched up Monday night shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 all gained around 0.1%.

— Alex Harring