Dow Futures Jump 400 Points, Nasdaq Futures Add Nearly 2% as Stocks Look to Continue Comeback

Stock futures rose Tuesday morning after the Nasdaq Composite posted its best daily performance since July.

Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 1.81%. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 410 points or 1.4% and S&P 500 futures jumped 1.6%.

The moves came after a winning day on Wall Street to start the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average popped about 550 points, coming off a volatile past week of trading. The S&P 500 also rose 2.65% for the day. The Nasdaq surged 3.43% as tech stocks rebounded, led by names such as Amazon, Meta Platforms and Microsoft. It was the best day for the tech-heavy index since July 27.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Solid earnings reports sent stocks higher as third-quarter reporting season ramps up. Bank of America rose 6.06% after delivering better than expected results, and Bank of New York Mellon gained 5.08% after its own earnings beat.

On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson gained more than 1% in early trading after EPS and revenue topped expectations. Goldman Sachs earnings are due later Tuesday morning.

In addition, another pivot from the U.K. bolstered markets. Jeremy Hunt, the new U.K. finance minister, announced Monday that he would reverse nearly all announced tax cuts and walk back an energy subsidy.

Investors are watching for any sign that the stock market has bottomed and the new rally may be the start of a new bull cycle. Some analysts aren't so sure that the bottom is in, however, and many see more pain ahead.

"I think this is going to be one of those bear market rallies that has people scratching their heads," said Guy Adami, director of advisor advocacy at Private Advisor Group in Morristown, New Jersey, on CNBC's "Fast Money," adding that markets are nowhere near out of the woods when it comes to the bear market.

Johnson & Johnson ticks up on expectation-beating third quarter

Johnson & Johnson shares are up 1.6% before the bell after the company reported expectation-beating third-quarter earnings.

Earnings per share decreased 1.9% to $2.55 from $2.49 a year ago while beating expectations of around $2.49.

Reported sales grew 1.9% to $23.791 billion from $23.338 billion. Net earnings increased 21.6% to $4.458 billion from %3.667 billion.

The multinational, known for a range of products ranging from household goods to a Covid-19 vaccine, is outperforming the broader market, down about 2.6% so far this year.

— Alex Harring

CNBC Pro: Top Goldman Sachs strategist picks the global small-cap stocks he says look cheap

Smaller companies have had a difficult year. In fact, according to Peter Oppenheimer, Goldman Sachs' chief global equity strategist, they've had the worst year-to-date since the turn of the century.

However, he argued that the segment is starting to look "inexpensive," and named several global stocks with stable growth and good profitability.

Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Zavier Ong

CNBC Pro: Strategist predicts when the S&P 500 could bottom — and names 3 stocks he likes right now

Rob Luna, chief investment strategist at Surevest, says his firm has "started to witness individual stocks outperforming and showing signs of already bottoming."

He predicts when the S&P 500's long-term move downward could turn, and names the stocks he thinks look attractive right now.

CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Monday's rally saw all sectors close more than 10% from 52-week highs

During Monday's rally, all three major indices climbed and the Nasdaq posted its best day since July. It also closed more than 34% from its 52-week high, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were 23% and 18% from their 52-week highs, respectively.

All sectors also closed more than 10% from their 52-week highs, led by communication services that was up more than 40% from the key level. Tech, consumer discretionary and real estate were all more than 32% from 52-week highs, while financials and materials were more than 22% from 52-week highs.

—Carmen Reinicke

Tuesday earnings on deck

Third quarter earnings season continues Tuesday, with a slew of companies reporting results before and after the bell. Here's what companies are on deck for tomorrow.

Before the bell:

Goldman Sachs

Hasbro

Albertsons

Johnson & Johnson

After the bell:

Netflix

United Airlines

—Carmen Reinicke

Stock futures rise after Monday rally

Stock futures were higher Monday evening after stocks staged a rally in the regular trading session.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial average gained 161 points or 0.53%. S&P 500 futures jumped 0.58% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.59%.

—Carmen Reinicke