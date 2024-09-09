Stock futures are little changed after S&P 500 posts first winning day in September: Live updates

Stock futures hovered near the flatline Monday evening after the major averages rebounded from their worst week in 2024.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures advanced 0.1%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were little changed.

In extended trading, cloud platform company Oracle surged nearly 9% after posting fiscal first-quarter results that topped expectations. Oracle also announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services to provide database services.

On Monday, the three major averages made a sharp comeback after posting their worst week this year as investors bought the dip. The S&P 500 popped 1.16% to snap a four-day run of losses and post its first winning day in September. The Nasdaq Composite also closed 1.16% higher, aided by a jump in Nvidia. The Dow climbed 484 points, or 1.2%.

These moves come as investors bet that a widely anticipated interest rate cut at the Federal Reserve's Sept. 17-18 meeting could help assuage concerns over a weakening economy. August's payrolls report, which came out last Friday, reflected growth of 142,000, below economists' expectations. The results helped fuel a sell-off that day.

Traders have their eyes on two key economic reports that will likely be the next catalysts for stocks. The consumer price index report for August is due out Wednesday, followed by the producer price index on Thursday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

September is historically a weak month for equities. Investors remain cautious about seasonality's effect on stock performance as well as uncertainty around the approaching U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5.

"We concur with the view that the market is likely to remain choppy at least until the election," Bank of America equity and quantitative strategist Ohsung Kwon wrote Monday. "Macro data have been weakening, especially in manufacturing/goods, which represent 50% of earnings for the S&P 500."

Oracle rises after fiscal first-quarter earnings beat

Shares of cloud applications and platform company Oracle added about 9% after beating fiscal first-quarter estimates on the top and bottom lines.

Oracle posted adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share on $13.31 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG forecast earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $13.23 billion. The company also announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services.

— Brian Evans

Stock futures open higher

Stock futures opened higher on Monday after the S&P 500 notched its first winning session of the month after a rocky start to September.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 added 0.19%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.22%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked up 24 points, or 0.06%.

— Brian Evans