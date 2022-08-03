Dow Slips as Wall Street Awaits July Jobs Report

Check here for real-time updates of the U.S. stock market.

The Dow ticked down Thursday as traders awaited Friday's July jobs report, which will give the latest snapshot on the labor market and the health of the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 85.68 points, or 0.26%, to 32,726.82. The S&P 500 fell 0.08% to close at 4,151.94 after hitting its highest level since June on Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite increased 0.41% to 12,720.58, the highest close since early May.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A slight uptick in weekly jobless claims, reported Thursday morning, weighed on investors watching for signs that labor market strength is dwindling. The July jobs report, scheduled to be released Friday, will show how employers hired last month. Economists estimate that the economy added 258,000 jobs in July, down from 372,000 in June, according to Dow Jones. The jobless rate is forecast to remain 3.6%.

In addition, investors will get an updated look at inflation data from the July consumer price index report next week.

"I would certainly consider today one of those wait-and-see days while we wait for the most important piece of data that comes out this week," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Financial, referring to the Friday jobs report.

Oil prices fell on global recession worries and dragged the energy sector down. The sector was the biggest laggard in the S&P 500, shedding 3.6% on the day.

Earnings season continued, with a slew of reports Thursday. Eli Lilly shares fell after the company missed Wall Street's estimates for its quarterly results and cut its full-year forecast. Shares of Datadog and Lucid also fell after both companies cut future outlooks.

Investors will get another batch of earnings on Thursday. Virgin Galactic, AMC Entertainment and Beyond Meat are scheduled to report after the bell.

Lea la cobertura del mercado de hoy en español aquí.

Best trades on CNBC Thursday: Pros are watching Coinbase resurgence after BlackRock deal

Coinbase surged on Thursday, attracting the attention of top markets pros. Coinbase shares gained 10% to close at $88.90, lifted by news that BlackRock entered a partnership with the crypto exchange. Chatter on Reddit and possible short covering may have helped buoy shares to even greater heights, as COIN touched $116.30 during the trading day.

Read more here.

-Darla Mercado, Joshua Natoli

Dow slips, S&P 500 is flat, Nasdaq rises at Thursday close

Stocks wavered Thursday and closed mixed ahead of the July jobs report, due Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 85.68 points, or 0.26%, to 32,726.82. The S&P 500 fell 0.08% to close at 4,151.94 after hitting its highest level since June on Wednesday. The Nasdaq Composite increased 0.41% to 12,720.58, the highest close since early May.

—Carmen Reinicke

Treasury yields edge lower ahead of jobs report

Treasury yields were lower on the day, as investors await Friday's jobs report.

The 10-year yield hit a low of 2.52% this week, and then swiftly went to a high near 2.82%. It was trading at 2.67%, in the middle of that range Thursday afternoon. Yields move opposite price.

The yield fell sharply earlier in the week as investors worried about recession and tensions with China as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. But the yield snapped back on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

"It was one of the biggest intraday 10-year yield reversals we've seen in a decade," said Greg Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet.

He said the Bank of England soured the mood Thursday. The U.K.'s central bank raised rates by a half percentage point and said it expected a prolonged recession..

Now, the market focus is on Friday's employment report, expected to show 258,000 non farm payrolls were added in July, according to Dow Jones. "These numbers need to keep coming in strong or the recession narrative will grow in the U.S.," said Faranello.

—Patti Domm

.

Stocks mixed heading into last hour of trading

Going into the final hour of trading, U.S. stocks are mixed and fluctuating. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 82 points or 0.25%, while the S&P 500 was barely down 0.06%. The Nasdaq Composite held onto gains, up 0.32%.

—Carmen Reinicke

Beyond Meat stock slips ahead of earnings

Shares of Beyond Meat fell more than 7% during intraday trading Thursday before the company's scheduled earnings release, due after the bell.

The stock has struggled to gain this year and were most recently weighed down after McDonald's said it had completed its U.S. test of a plant-based burger using Beyond Meat, and that the trial had lackluster results.

Beyond Meat has shed more than 44% year to date through Thursday's close.

—Carmen Reinicke

Gas prices fall for 50th day in a row

Gas prices have fallen every day for the last 50 days, bringing the national average for a gallon to $4.14, according to AAA.

That's about 67 cents lower than a month ago and 90 cents lower than the June peak. Still, prices are about $1 more than they were a year ago.

—Carmen Reinicke

Fed's Mester reiterates call for higher interest rates to tackle inflation

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester reiterated her call Thursday for more interest rate hikes as the central bank looks to bring down inflation.

At an afternoon appearance in Pittsburgh, Mester said she sees the Fed's benchmark borrowing rate increasing this year to more than 4%, compared to its current target range of 2.25%-2.5%. That's consistent with previous estimates she's made, and she again said she would need convincing evidence that inflation is moderating before changing her stance.

Though she also said "we're not in recession right now," she noted that risks are rising.

Mester's comments are part of broadly hawkish positions staked out this week from Fed officials who see continued rate increases as a necessary for a fragile economy dealing with inflation at 40-year highs.

Traders are pricing in a 0.5 percentage point increase at the September meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. They also expect the Fed to start cutting rates in the back half of 2023, something Mester acknowledged is possible.

—Jeff Cox

GDPNow update puts third-quarter growth rate at 1.4%

The outlook for third-quarter growth has brightened just a bit.

Following a raft of economic data this week on services, trade and manufacturing, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow gauge indicated that growth from July to September is tracking at a 1.4% pace. That's up 0.1 percentage point from the last update Monday, but down from the 2.1% starting point last week.

The tracker won't be updated again until Aug. 10.

—Jeff Cox

e.l.f. Beauty surges after solid earnings report

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty jumped more than 8% Thursday to a 52-week high after the company reported earnings Wednesday that beat Wall street's estimates. The company also raised its outlook for fiscal year 2023.

—Carmen Reinicke

This market rally has no legs, HSBC says

The market's recent surge from the June low shouldn't be trusted, HSBC said.

"We think this is rather wishful thinking," Max Kettner, chief multi-asset strategist at HSBC Bank, said in a note to clients. "For this 'buy anything' rally to continue, we'd need to see further repricing of rate hike expectations and another sharp drop in real yields."

CNBC Pro subscribers can read the full story here.

—Fred Imbert, Yun Li

Goldman thinks there could be another leg lower in the market

Goldman Sachs believes the market hasn't reached the bottom yet, despite the gains made since the S&P 500's recent June low.

The firm's analysts cite systemic traders who didn't get bearish enough for the positive shift in sentiment. Goldman focuses on large institutional investors when making its determinations.

According to Goldman's market indicators, investors haven't reached levels of bearishness that usually indicate a true bottom.

"The 'true' trough of our indicator has generally occurred at levels below the 20th percentile, a level we have not actually reached YTD, which suggests there could still be room for downside moves, especially after temporary rebounds," the analysts wrote.

They said the path from here will become more dependent on macroeconomic data.

—Michelle Fox

Oil falls further

Oil prices continued to decline Thursday, with West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude prices hitting levels not seen since Russia invaded Ukraine.

WTI is near $87.78 per barrel, the lowest level since Feb. 3. So far this week, WTI has shed more than 10% and is on track for its worst weekly performance since the beginning of April.

Brent is near a session low of $93.50, its lowest since Feb. 21. It's on track for its worst week since April 24, down nearly 15% so far week-to-date.

—Carmen Reinicke

Coinbase volume more than doubles

Trading in Coinbase shares exploded Thursday after the company's deal with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in thge world, was announced.

Coinbase shares have exchanged hands 40.6 million time on the day. That's more than double the stock's 30-day average volume of 14.83 million, FactSet data shows.

—Fred Imbert

Stocks at midday: Dow, S&P 500 slump, Nasdaq claws back losses

Stocks were mixed midday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 down but off lows of the day. The Nasdaq Composite index erased earlier losses to trade slightly in the green, boosted by gains in internet retail stocks.

At around noon ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 75 points, or 0.23%. The S&P 500 was down 0.04%. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.18%

—Carmen Reinicke

Internet retail stocks lift Nasdaq

XiXinXing | iStock Editorial | Getty Images

The Nasdaq Composite was boosted Thursday by shares of internet retail companies which surged on solid earnings reports. Mercado Libre, the top performer in the index, jumped nearly 16% after it reported earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations.

China's JD.com and Pinduoduo jumped about 4% each, lifted by Alibaba's earnings.

—Carmen Reinicke

Ceridian shares rally after earnings beat

Ceridian HCM rallied more than 9%, outperforming every other S&P 500 stock, after the payroll processing and staff monitoring company reported earnings per share that beat analyst expectations.

The company earned an adjusted 21 cents per share, topping a StreetAccount estimate of 10 cents per share. Revenue also came in above expectations. Additionally, Ceridian issued third-quarter revenue guidance that was ahead of estimates.

Thursday's gain put the stock on track for its biggest one-day gain since December 2020.

—Fred Imbert

Shake Shack plunges on earnings miss

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Shake Shack shares shed more than 8% Thursday after the company reported quarterly earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue but beat on earnings-per-share. The fast food chain said that a slow return to work in July weighed on results.

—Carmen Reinicke

Energy sector weighs on S&P 500

The energy sector was the biggest laggard in the S&P 500 midday. A slump in oil prices, spurred by fears of a global recession, weighed on the sector. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, which tracks the sector, shed more than 2%.

—Carmen Reinicke

Datadog, Lucid slump after reporting earnings

Shares of Datadog and Lucid both plunged Thursday, dragging down the Nasdaq Composite, following quarterly earnings reports.

Datadog fell nearly 5% after giving a conservative third-quarter revenue outlook, even though its quarterly results beat Wall Street's expectations. Lucid Group, an automaker, shed more than 10% after cutting its production outlook for 2022 for the second time.

—Carmen Reinicke

Restaurant Brands International jumps more than 6% after earnings beat

Shares of Restaurant Brands International surged more than 6% Thursday following the company's better-than-expected earnings release before the bell. Strength in brands Tim Hortons and Burger King drove 9% growth in same-store sales globally.

—Carmen Reinicke

Alibaba shares climb 3% after earnings beat

Alibaba reported fiscal first-quarter earnings on Thursday that beat expectations, sending its stock higher.

The Chinese e-commerce giant's U.S.-listed shares jumped as much as 6% and last traded up 3%.

Despite Alibaba beating estimates, it is the first time the company posted flat growth in its history. In the quarter, Alibaba faced a number of headwinds including a resurgence of Covid in China that led to major cities, such as the financial metropolis of Shanghai, being locked down.

— Arjun Kharpal, Yun Li

Kellogg raises guidance for 2022

Mike Segar | Reuters

Kellogg is predicting a strong year after reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday. The food giant reported revenue of $3.86 billion in the second quarter, more than the StreetAccount estimate of $3.64 billion. Those results have promoted the company to raise its full-year 2022 guidance.

Specifically, Kellogg has boosted guidance for organic-based net sales growth to 7-8% from 4%, and adjusted-basis operating profit growth to 4-5% on a currency neutral basis from 1-2%. It also raised guidance for adjusted-basis earnings per share growth to 2% from 1-2% and cash flow is expected to be about $1.2 billion, up from prior guidance of $1.1 - 1.2 billion.

Shares rose more than 2% on the news.

—Michelle Fox

Dow, S&P 500 slip at open

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 opened lower Thursday as investors shrugged off weekly jobless claims to wait for the July nonfarm payrolls print due Friday. The Nasdaq Composite ticked up slightly, as investors rushed back into beaten up tech stocks.

—Carmen Reinicke

U.S. oil dips below $90

West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, fell below $90 per barrel on Thursday, sinking to its lowest level since February. Thursday's decline builds on recent weakness for oil as recession fears weigh.

WTI last traded at $89.68 per barrel, for a decline of 1%. International benchmark Brent crude dipped 1.3% to $95.53 per barrel.

"A disappointing summer driving season in the US, as well as China, amid growth concerns has taken hold in the oil market," Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, said in a note Thursday.

"[T]he oil market should still find solid support as extremely elevated supply risk premia remains in the market with the world eating away at what little is left of its spare capacity," he added.

— Pippa Stevens

Coinbase surges on BlackRock partnership

Chesnot | Getty Images

Shares of Coinbase jumped more than 10% in premarket trading Thursday after BlackRock announced that it would partner with the cryptocurrency exchange to offer crypto trading to top clients.

The partnership will initially focus on bitcoin, BlackRock said. BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world.

—Carmen Reinicke

Weekly jobless claims increase slightly to 260,000

Weekly jobless claims ticked up 6,000 to 260,000 for the week ending July 30, according to a report from the Labor Department.

Stock futures remained largely flat after the report. Investors will now be waiting for the June nonfarm payrolls report scheduled for Friday.

—Carmen Reinicke

Tesla higher ahead of potential stock split approval

George Frey | Getty Images

Shares of Tesla ticked up more than 1% in premarket trading Thursday ahead of a potential approval on a 3-for-1 stock split. The company officially proposed the stock split in a proxy statement filed in June. There will be a vote on the split at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting today.

—Carmen Reinicke

Sunrun pops after earnings

Shares of Sunrun added more than 5% during premarket trading Thursday following the company's second-quarter results.

The residential solar installer reported $584.6 million in revenue for the three-month period. Analysts surveyed by StreetAccount were expecting $501.5 million in revenue.

Sunrun said its total customer count jumped 21% year over year to 724,177.

— Pippa Stevens

Eli Lilly, Paramount and Restaurant Brands move on earnings releases

Multiple companies reported quarterly earnings Thursday before the bell, sending shares moving ahead of market open.

Eli Lilly missed estimates and shed nearly 4%. Paramount Global also slumped about 4% even though it reported better-than-expected results. Restaurant Brands posted an earnings beat and ticked up about 1%.

Here's what other stocks made moves in premarket trading.

—Carmen Reinicke

Alibaba jumps after earnings beat

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Shares of Alibaba rose as much as 7% in premarket trading after the company reported earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations.

Even though the report was ahead of estimates, it marked the first quarterly release where Alibaba showed flat growth. The company faced a number of headwinds in the quarter due to Covid and the global economy.

—Carmen Reinicke

Bank of England announces largest interest rate hike in 27 years

The Bank of England on Thursday hiked interest rates by half of a percentage point, the sixth consecutive increase and first bump of this size since 1997, in an effort to cool off inflation.

Inflation in the U.K. is also at a 40-year high, and is poised to continue to move higher. The bank now expects that headline inflation will peak around 13% in October, meaning its rate hikes will likely continue.

—Carmen Reinicke

Another leg down in stocks is coming, Bernstein says

Bernstein strategists led by Sarah McCarthy said they expect the market to take another leg down in the short term.

"While longer term sentiment indicators are bearish enough to take a positive view on equities with a horizon of 12 months, in the short term we think the market is likely to have another leg down as we are just at the start of the earnings downgrade cycle, and we have not yet seen meaningful outflows from equity funds," they said in a note to clients Thursday.

Those comments come as the market enjoys a sharp rebound from the mid-June lows. Since then, the S&P 500 is up 14.25%.

—Fred Imbert

Stock futures are little changed after Wednesday's monster rally

Andrew Kelly | Reuters

U.S. stock futures pointed to a muted open Thursday, as the market took a breather following a rally in the previous session. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose less than 0.1%, along with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures.

—Fred Imbert

European markets muted; big Bank of England hike expected

European stocks were muted on Thursday as uncertainty returned following gains in the previous session.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2% by mid-morning. Retail stocks were the standout performers, gaining 2.2%, while telecoms fell 0.5%.

The U.K.'s FTSE pulled back ahead of the Bank of England's monetary policy decision later on Thursday. The central bank is broadly expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points, its largest single increase since 1995.

- Elliot Smith

Alibaba's Hong Kong shares gain 4% ahead of earnings

Alibaba is set to report fiscal first-quarter earnings before the market open and analysts expect the Chinese e-commerce giant to post its first revenue decline on record.

Alibaba is projected to post revenue of 203.19 billion yuan ($30 billion) for the June quarter, down 1.2% from a year ago, according to consensus forecasts from Refinitiv.

Alibaba has faced a number of headwinds, from a stricter regulatory environment in China to a resurgence of Covid in the world's second-largest economy which led to lockdowns of major cities. Those factors have hit the Chinese economy, dampening ad budgets and consumer spending, which will likely to weigh on Alibaba's June quarter results.

Still, analysts expect the company to return to growth in the coming quarters. Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares were more than 4% higher ahead of earnings.

— Arjun Kharpal

Jim Cramer says charts point to a rally in gold

Denis Balibouse | Reuters

CNBC's Jim Cramer said now is a good time to buy gold as signs are pointing to a rally, according to analysis by commodity trader Larry Williams.

The "Mad Money" host explained Williams' analysis by looking at the weekly action of gold from 2014 and data on small speculators' positioning on gold from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.

Gold prices usually peak soon after small speculators get too bullish on the precious metal, and bottom out when small speculators are too bearish, according to Williams.

"The charts, as interpreted by the legendary Larry Williams, suggest that the general public's giving up on gold en masse and he thinks that that makes it the perfect entry time to do some buying," Cramer said.

— Abigail Ng, Krystal Hur

Here’s how to invest for yields to beat a bad year for stocks and bonds — according to the pros

Stocks are volatile, and bonds haven't been doing better for much of this year, with U.S. investment grade bonds plummeting in 2022.

But analysts have recently been bullish on income investing as yields start to creep up again.

Here are some ways that the pros suggest investors can position their portfolios for diversification and protection against market volatility as well as seek higher yields as inflation continues to rise. Pro subscribers can read the story here.

— Weizhen Tan

Fortinet shares fall

Fortinet shares slid more than 9% in extended trading after the cybersecurity firm reported its quarterly results, which included free cash flow of $283.5 million, compared to FactSet estimates of $337.2 million. Services revenue also missed estimates.

Other cybersecurity stocks moved lower too after hours. CrowdStrike edged lower by 1% and Palo Alto Networks lost more than 1%.

— Tanaya Macheel

Walmart begins layoffs, about a week after its profit warning

Walmart has started laying off corporate employees about a week after the retail giant slashed its profit outlook and warned about a pullback in consumer discretionary spending due to inflation. The company described the layoffs as a way to "better position the company for a strong future" in a statement to CNBC. Shares inched lower by less than 1% after hours.

— Tanaya Macheel

Lucid shares tumble nearly 12%

Courtesy: Lucid Motors

Shares of the electric luxury vehicle maker Lucid Group tumbled 11.7% in extended trading after the company cut its full-year production targets for a second time to 6,000. The original forecast was 20,000. The company also reported a quarterly loss of 33 cents per share.

— Tanaya Macheel