Stock Futures Dip as Rates Jump on a Strong Jobs Report

Stock futures fell on Friday as investors believe a stronger-than-expected jobs report will likely keep the Federal Reserve on track for its aggressive rate hikes.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90 points, while S&P 500 futures dipped about 0.5%. Nasdaq 100 futures slipped nearly 1.2%.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 372,000 in the month of June, better than the 250,000 Dow Jones estimate and continuing what has been a strong year for job growth, according to data Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"The overall picture is pretty strong job growth, and I'd say quite good earnings growth. That just makes the case for 75 basis points this month almost air tight," said Michael Schumacher, Wells Fargo director rates strategy.

The action in futures followed a winning session Thursday in which the S&P 500 posted a four-day positive streak, matching its longest of the year thus far. The index is now down about 19% from its all-time high in January.

The S&P 500 is up about 2% during this holiday-shortened week, and it's on pace for its second positive week in the last three.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are up 0.92% and 4.4% this week, respectively. Both indexes are also on track for their second positive week in the last three.

Shares of Levi Strauss gained more than 3% in the premarket after the retailer reported quarterly earnings that exceeded expectations and boosted its dividend.

GameStop fell about 6% in premarket trading as the company fired its chief financial officer and said it would lay off employees as part of a turnaround plan. The stock notched a 15% gain in the prior session after the video game retailer announced a 4-for-1 stock split.

Energy stocks led gains during Thursday's trading, as the price of oil reversed from a recent dip. Exxon Mobil climbed nearly 3.2%, while Occidental Petroleum added close to 4%. Chipmakers boosted the tech sector after strong earnings from Samsung.

"You just don't see the capitulation just yet, I think there's a little bit more that needs to happen between now and the July Fed meeting," Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Thursday. He added that stocks could pull back as early as Friday's session.