Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stock Futures Dip as Rates Jump on a Strong Jobs Report

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Stock futures fell on Friday as investors believe a stronger-than-expected jobs report will likely keep the Federal Reserve on track for its aggressive rate hikes.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 90 points, while S&P 500 futures dipped about 0.5%. Nasdaq 100 futures slipped nearly 1.2%.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 372,000 in the month of June, better than the 250,000 Dow Jones estimate and continuing what has been a strong year for job growth, according to data Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The overall picture is pretty strong job growth, and I'd say quite good earnings growth. That just makes the case for 75 basis points this month almost air tight," said Michael Schumacher, Wells Fargo director rates strategy.

The action in futures followed a winning session Thursday in which the S&P 500 posted a four-day positive streak, matching its longest of the year thus far. The index is now down about 19% from its all-time high in January.

The S&P 500 is up about 2% during this holiday-shortened week, and it's on pace for its second positive week in the last three.

Money Report

Business 19 mins ago

U.S. Scientists Are Enrolling Nearly 40,000 Patients in 4-Year $1.2 Billion Study of Long Covid

Business 21 mins ago

As Inflation Rises, Your Gift Cards Are Becoming Less Valuable

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite are up 0.92% and 4.4% this week, respectively. Both indexes are also on track for their second positive week in the last three.

Shares of Levi Strauss gained more than 3% in the premarket after the retailer reported quarterly earnings that exceeded expectations and boosted its dividend.

GameStop fell about 6% in premarket trading as the company fired its chief financial officer and said it would lay off employees as part of a turnaround plan. The stock notched a 15% gain in the prior session after the video game retailer announced a 4-for-1 stock split.

Energy stocks led gains during Thursday's trading, as the price of oil reversed from a recent dip. Exxon Mobil climbed nearly 3.2%, while Occidental Petroleum added close to 4%. Chipmakers boosted the tech sector after strong earnings from Samsung.

"You just don't see the capitulation just yet, I think there's a little bit more that needs to happen between now and the July Fed meeting," Mark Newton, head of technical strategy at Fundstrat, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Thursday. He added that stocks could pull back as early as Friday's session.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us