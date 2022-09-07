Stock Futures Are Little Changed After Wednesday's Rebound Rally

Stock futures were flat early morning Thursday as Wall Street looked to build on its best day in nearly a month.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 10 points, or less than 0.1%. Futures for the S&P 500 added about 0.1%, while those for the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.14%

The stock market is coming off a solid rebound during Wednesday's regular trading hours. The Dow gained about 436 points, or 1.4%. The S&P 500 added 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite popped 2.1%.

It was the best day since Aug. 10 for all three averages, and the Nasdaq snapped a seven-day losing streak.

Even with Wednesday's rally, stocks remain in a downtrend overall. Concerns about a slowing economy and further rate hikes from the Federal Reserve are pushing some investors away from riskier parts of the market.

"Recession risk is rising and we have been moving more defensive in our portfolios as a result. However, high inflation means that traditional 'risk off' strategies such as cash and government bonds can create a drag on total return," Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments, said in a note to clients.

"We are fully invested in our portfolios, using selective bets within that overall neutral-risk position to build resilience against volatility and inflation. In our equity sleeve, this includes a strong overweight to value equity and dividend payers," Goodwin added.

On Thursday morning, investors will get the latest look at the U.S. economy with jobless claims data. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect 235,000 initial unemployment claims, up slightly from 232,000 in the previous week.

Apple's Asia suppliers rise after iPhone 14 announcements

Apple suppliers in Asia rose after the company announced new products including the iPhone 14, new AirPods and Apple Watches.

In Taiwan, Hon Hai Precision Industry rose 0.94% while Catcher Technology also rose 0.3%.

Panasonic Holdings in Japan traded 3.25% higher, TDK Corporation was up 1.31% Nidec rose 2.76% and Murata Manufacturing Company was 1.74% higher.

–Jihye Lee

U.S. dollar has legs to move even higher, Wells Fargo strategist says

The U.S. dollar has room to inch up even higher thanks to rate differentials on the back of a hawkish Federal Reserve, according to Wells Fargo Securities FX strategist Brendan McKenna.

"We think a lot of these international banks will not be able to raise rates as aggressively as the markets are priced in for," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."

"So it's kind of a combination of a more hawkish Fed and a less hawkish tightening cycle from these international central banks that support the dollar over the remainder of this year," he said.

–Jihye Lee

CNBC Pro: Tesla or Rivian? Analyst sizes them up and gives one 190% upside

Shares of electric vehicle makers have largely sold off this year.

Nevertheless, one analyst is still optimistic about the planned energy transition — and that includes EVs — calling it one of the "greatest" investment opportunities since the internet revolution.

Here's what George Gianarikas, senior analyst at Canaccord Genuity, says about buying EV market leader Tesla and younger upstart Rivian.

— Weizhen Tan

Goldman Sachs raises Fed hike forecasts for this year

Goldman Sachs revised its forecasts for upcoming Federal Reserve rate decisions year.

Analysts led by chief economist Jan Hatzius said in a note that the firm expects a 75-basis-point hike in September, up from a previous forecast of 50 basis points, as well as a 50-basis-point hike in November, also revised from a previous projection of 25 basis points.

It also expects a 25 basis point hike in December — citing officials' recent hawkish commentary.

The note said Fed officials "have seemed to imply that progress toward taming inflation has not been as uniform or as rapid as they would like," the note said.

–Jihye Lee

CNBC Pro: Wall Street pro predicts when the S&P 500 will rally — and reveals how to trade it

Market volatility is here to stay, according to market veteran Phil Blancato.

But the president and CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management sees a "strong rally" on the cards as market conditions improve.

He predicts when the rally will be, and names his top picks to trade the volatility.

— Zavier Ong

GameStop pops after announcing partnership with FTX, second-quarter results

Shares of GameStop rose 11% in extended trading after the company announced partnership with crypto exchange FTX.

GameStop, which rose to prominence as a meme stock in 2021 but is down 35% this year, launched an NFT business earlier this year. The company will now be carrying FTX gift cards in its store as part of the partnership. FTX and its billionaire founder Sam Bankman-Fried have made moves to backstop struggling crypto companies this year, but the release announcing the GameStop partnership did non mention any financial support.

GameStop also reported its second-quarter results, showing continued struggles in its retail business. The company saw losses and inventory increase while revenue and cash decreased.

— Jesse Pound, Melissa Repko

Stocks stage solid rally on Wednesday

The stock market enjoyed its best day since Aug. 10 on Wednesday, with widespread gains except for the energy sector.

The Dow gained 1.4% and is now up 0.8% for the week

The S&P 500 climbed 1.8% and is now up 1.4% for the week

The Nasdaq Composite rose 2.1% and is now up 1.4% for the week

The Russell 2000 small caps gained 2.2% and is now up 1.2% for the week.

— Jesse Pound, Christopher Hayes