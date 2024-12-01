Stock futures are little changed after Dow and S&P 500 notch best months of the year: Live updates

Stock futures are little changed Sunday night as investors looked toward the final month of trading this year.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 47 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked down 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.

Those moves follow a winning week and month for stocks. Much of November trading was centered on a postelection rally after President-elect Donald Trump emerged as the winner.

Indeed, November marked the best month of 2024 for both the Dow and S&P 500. Both of the indexes also notched new all-time intraday and closing highs in Friday's shortened trading session.

Small-cap stocks were also a winner in November as investors saw the group benefiting from Trump's potential tax cuts. The Russell 2000 surged more than 10% in the month, also notching its biggest monthly gain of the year.

Investors will watch on Monday for economic data on manufacturing and construction spending. That comes ahead of a series of closely watched labor data due later in the week.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

They'll also monitor speeches expected from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams.

Stocks come off winning week and month

The market is coming off a winning week and trading month, which both concluded with Friday's closing bell. For a refresher, here's how the three major indexes performed:

The Dow gained 1.4% in the week, pushing its monthly gain up to 7.5%.

The S&P 500 added 1.1% on the week, finishing November higher by 5.7%.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.1% in the week, ending the month with a 6.2% advance.

Notably, both the Dow and S&P 500 notched their best monthly performances of 2024 in November.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures are little changed

Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were all near flat shortly after 6 p.m. ET Sunday night.

— Alex Harring