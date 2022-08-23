Stock Futures Are Flat Following the S&P 500's Third Straight Losing Day

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Tuesday as investors await more guidance from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the central bank's tightening path.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped just 15 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were both little changed.

Both the Dow and the S&P 500 declined for a third straight session Tuesday amid relatively thin trading volumes. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished Tuesday little changed. The S&P 500 is about flat on the month after rallying more than 9% in July.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The three-day Jackson Hole economic symposium starts Thursday with Powell slated to speak Friday morning. Fed watchers expect him to reinforce the central bank's goal of squashing inflation and keeping expectations about future prices gains in check.

"Financial markets will remain in choppy waters until Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech on Friday," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "He may struggle to convince markets that he is comfortable with tightening policy and triggering a recession. The economy is clearly slowing but it is still too early for the Fed to signal that they will be less aggressive with tightening policy."

Investors will also monitor incoming data to gauge the health of the economy. Durable goods and pending home sales are on deck for Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley says the 'smart' EV industry is tech's next big thing. Here are its top stock picks

Morgan Stanley says tech supply chains are about to experience growth in the next big thing: smart tech features — from EV batteries to chips and self-driving tech.

The investment bank named its top stock picks that's set to benefit from this trend.

Pro subscribers can read the story here.

— Weizhen Tan

Fed's Kashkari says his biggest fear is inflation will be more persistent or hotter than anticipated

Federal Reserve bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari says his biggest fear is that markets are underestimating how high inflation will go or how persistent it would be, adding that the Fed might need to be more aggressive than anticipated.

"The big fear I have at the back of my mind is if we're wrong and markets are wrong, and that this inflation is much more embedded at a much higher level than we appreciate or markets appreciate," he said, commenting on market expectations of inflation coming back down to 2% within the next two years.

"Then we're going to have to be more aggressive than I anticipate, probably for longer, to bring inflation back down," he said, speaking at an event at the University of Pennsylvania.

Kashkari also pointed towards supply-side shocks driving "half to two-thirds" of the nation's high inflation.

"The more help we get from the supply side, the less the Fed has to do, and the better we're able to avoid a hard landing," he said. He did add, however, there's some evidence that supply chains are beginning to normalize.

Kashkari is already considered the most hawkish of the U.S. central bank's 19 policymakers, and expects the Fed to need to lift its policy rate — now at a target range of 2.25% to 2.5% — another two full percentage points by the end of next year.

–Jihye Lee

CNBC Pro: Citi names the energy stock with the 'strongest balance sheet'

The energy sector has been a big winner in this year's volatile stock market.

But one stock still stands out for its "strongest balance sheet," according to Citi. It also delivered a set of second-quarter earnings that handily beat its major listed peers.

Pro subscribers can read the story here.

— Zavier Ong

Hawkish Fed?

Many are expecting hawkish talk from Fed officials later this week, which could spark a sell-off in risk assets. Some fear that the central bank's continuous and aggressive tightening will tip a slowing economy into a recession.

"I fully expect Fed Chair Jay Powell and other Fed officials to remain hawkish," said Invesco chief global market strategist Kristina Hooper, in an e-mail. "Aggressive rhetoric would be very likely to send stocks down globally in the near term, as markets are walking on eggshells, so asset owners should be prepared for short-term volatility."

— Yun Li

Nordstrom shares tumble

Shares of Nordstrom dropped more than 13% in extended trading after the company slashed its financial forecast for the full year. Nordstrom said it's challenged by excess inventory as well as a slowdown in demand.

"Customer traffic and demand decelerated significantly beginning in late June, predominantly at Nordstrom Rack," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

The company did report fiscal second-quarter earnings and sales ahead of analysts' estimates, however.

— Yun Li