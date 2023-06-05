S&P 500 Ticks Up on Tuesday to Close at Highest Level in 2023: Live Updates

The S&P 500 advanced modestly on Tuesday to its highest close since 2023 began as Wall Street digested a recent rally that led the broad index to its highest level in nine months.

The S&P 500 added 0.24%, trading near a nine-month high, to finish at 4,283.85. It was also the highest close for the broad-market index dating back to August 2022. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.36% to end at 13,276.42 — also a closing high in 2023. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a narrow gain of 0.03%, or 10.42 points, to close at 33,573.28, as losses of more than 2% in Merck and UnitedHealth weighed on the blue-chip average.

Coinbase dropped more than 12% after the Securities and Exchange Commission sued the crypto company. The SEC alleged Coinbase was acting as an unregistered broker and exchange. Bitcoin rose more than 6%, according to CoinMetrics.

Apple shares shed 0.2% a day after the tech giant debuted its highly anticipated virtual reality headset as well as new software at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. In the previous session, the stock hit an all-time high ahead of the announcement.

Markets may avoid big swings as investors ready for next week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, said Jeff Kilburg, CEO of KKM Financial. Still, he said it's worth noting that the market has stayed above the range seen in recent months.

"It really seems like we're kind of in a holding pattern," he said. "With the Fed next week, people are kind of taking a breath."

Rates will stay higher for longer, Wolfe Research says

Don't expect the Fed to ease monetary policy anytime soon, Wolfe Research's Chris Senyek said.

"While the FOMC has hiked sharply in this cycle, overall financial conditions have modestly loosened this year due to the Fed's balance sheet expansion in response to the regional banking mini-crisis, and Fed Chair Powell's reluctance to aggressively 'talk down' rate cut expectations," the firm's strategist said.

"Our view that sticky inflation will ultimately force the Fed to be 'higher for longer' is at the core of our bearish outlook," he added. "While our base case hasn't changed, the Fed taking appropriate actions to set inflation on a sustainably lower path certainly isn't guaranteed."

— Fred Imbert, Michael Bloom

BofA clients sold stocks for first time in three weeks

Bank of America clients were net sellers of stocks last week for the first time in three weeks, with outflows being led by tech and materials, the bank's Jill Carey Hall said in a note.

"Tech has still seen the biggest cumulative inflows YTD, but outflows from Tech last week were the largest in a year (led by institutional and retail selling)," Hall said.

Overall, $532 million in equities were sold in the week of May 29. Outflows in tech exceeded $1.1 billion, while materials lost $425 million.

The tech sector has been on a tear this year, rallying more than 30%. Materials, meanwhile, are the best performers in the S&P 500 this month, up nearly 5%.

— Fred Imbert, Michael Bloom

BMO hikes S&P 500 price target

BMO Capital Markets lifted its price target in the S&P 500 to 4,550 as the "all the doom and gloom" investors have been bracing for fails to "come to fruition."

"In other words, we believe the anticipated recipe for disaster is simply not present," wrote chief investment strategist Brian Belski in a note to clients. "So, from our perspective, all the worries that damaged 2022 market performance are slowly beginning to subside."

— Samantha Subin

Dow remains down, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up slightly entering final hour

Stocks were mixed as the final hour of Tuesday's trading session kicked off.

The Dow was down 0.1%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite added 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

— Alex Harring

How Apple's stock follows WWDC, according to history

Following Apple's mixed reality headset debut, CNBC looked at what tends to happen to the tech giant's stock price following a release.

It turns out that Apple shares have risen the day after the WWDC event every time since 2016.

— Ganesh Rao

Piper Sandler hikes AMD price target, forecasts positive data center demand setup in second half

Despite some concerns on Wall Street, Piper Sandler expects an attractive setup for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second half of 2023.

"Overall, we view the demand setup positively going into the back half of the year for AMD" wrote analyst Harsh Kumar in a Tuesday note to clients. "We are expecting overall 3Q growth to be strong driven by a significant uptick in data center sales from AI related applications."

Kumar upped the firm's price target on the shares to $150 from $110, reflecting 27% upside from Monday's close. The stock's surged more than 91% in 2023 as investors bet on artificial intelligence.

He anticipates the launch of AI-focused MI300 chip to potentially contribute $200 million to data center revenues in the fourth quarter, and views concerns of subpar third-quarter revenue growth as overdone.

— Samantha Subin

Boeing slumps on new defect warning

Shares of Boeing fell more than 2% after the aircraft maker warned of a new defect on its 787 Dreamliner model.

"We are inspecting 787s in our inventory for a nonconforming condition related to a fitting on the horizontal stabilizer," Boeing said in a statement. "Airplanes found to have a nonconforming condition will be reworked prior to ticket and delivery."

The production flaw could potentially affect deliveries of its wide-body aircraft.

— Leslie Josephs, Samantha Subin

World Bank says global growth to decelerate in 2023 amid high inflation and banking stress

Higher rates and overhangs from this year's banking crisis will drastically slow economic growth for the biggest global economies, the World Bank said Tuesday.

The institution said advanced economies — the U.S., Japan and Euro area countries — are expected to grow by only 0.7% in 2023, down from 2.6% in 2022.

The U.S. is projected to grow 1.1%, while the Euro area and Japan are projected to see GDP growth of less than 1% in 2023. U.S. GDP growth is expected to decelerate in 2024 to 0.8% as high interest rates further weigh on growth.

The bank estimates overall global growth will decelerate to 2.1% in 2023, down from 3.1% in 2022. Emerging and developing economies are forecasted to see a slight uptick in GDP to 4%, up 0.6% from the bank's projections made in January 2023. However, World Bank chief economist Indermit Gill said excluding China, growth in developing economies would be less than 3%.

— Hakyung Kim

RBC Capital Markets upgrades Vale on higher iron ore prices

RBC Capital Markets thinks Vale will benefit from higher sentiment around iron ore despite slightly lower material costs.

The firm upgraded the iron ore and nickel producer stock to outperform on Tuesday, while its price target implies about 10% upside from Monday's $13.61 close.

"Although there could remain scope for VALE's earnings to deteriorate if it is unable to restore volumes to capacity levels owing to weak demand, especially in the short term, higher iron ore prices and positive expectations on stimulus should allow for shares to bounce," analyst Tyler Broda said. "As the steelmakers continue to accelerate their decarbonization plans, VALE's pellet, DRI and high grade inputs, we think, are likely to hold pricing better than lower quality production at peers."

— Brian Evans

Topgolf Callaway climbs after professional golf leagues strike merger deal

Golf-related stocks were trading higher on Tuesday, as investors digested the news that the PGA Tour is merging with Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. climbed by more than 5%, and Titleist parent Acushnet Holdings jumped 4.1%.

While the terms of the merger were not disclosed, CNBC's David Faber reported Tuesday that the Saudi Public Investment Fund was prepared to invest billions into the combined golf league. That may be leading some investors to bet that growing interest in golf could accelerate in the years ahead.

"The infusion of capital from PIF signifies a strong commitment to the growth and promotion of golf on a global scale. This injection of funds will enable the newly formed company to embark on ambitious initiatives aimed at expanding the reach of golf and cultivating a broader fan base," Jefferies analyst Randal Konik said in a note to clients.

— Jesse Pound

Midday movers: Coinbase falls as Gitlab, Thor Industries surge

While the major market indexes have been mostly calm on Tuesday, several individual stocks are seeing double-digit moves.

Coinbase — Shares of the crypto exchange fell more than 13% after the Securities and Exchange Commission sued Coinbase on Tuesday. The regulator alleged that the company was operating as an unregistered exchange and broker. Coinbase said it would continue to operate its business as usual during the litigation.

GitLab — The software stock surged more than 30%. The action comes a day after GitLab posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Gitlab reported a 6-cent loss per share, better than the 14-cent loss per share the consensus anticipated, according to Refinitiv.

Thor Industries — Shares of the recreational vehicle company jumped 16% after Thor Industries reported a better-than-expected fiscal third quarter. Thor reported earnings of $2.24 per diluted share, while analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting $1.07 per share. The company also raised the lower end of its full-year earnings guidance

— Jesse Pound

Atlantic Equities initiates FedEx stock coverage

Atlantic Equities thinks FedEx can narrow its discount trading gap with peer UPS.

The firm initiated coverage of the shipping giant on Tuesday with a buy rating.

"FedEx through its cost reduction programs, is shifting to a flexible, margin enhancing, ground focused integrated network. We believe this will narrow the margin and valuation disparity to UPS," analyst Oliver Holmes wrote.

— Brian Evans

Financial stocks outperform

Financial stocks pulled the S&P 500 into positive territory.

The sector gained 1.1%, while the broad index added just 0.1%. Zions Bancorporation and Comerica led the sector up, with each gaining more than 6%.

In all, eight of the 11 S&P 500 sectors traded up in Tuesday's session. Health care, consumer staples and information technology were the three down in the session.

— Alex Harring

VIX hits lowest level since July 2021

The Cboe Volatility Index, known as the VIX and the Wall Street's fear gauge, hit a low of 14.32 Tuesday, reaching its lowest level since July 2021 on an intraday basis. The VIX closed below 15 on Friday, the first close below that threshold since February 2020.

The VIX, which tracks the 30-day implied volatility of the S&P 500, has dipped nearly 4 points in June after gaining over 13 points in May. The index looks at prices of options on the S&P 500 to track the level of fear on Wall Street.

— Yun Li

Intel shares rise following Monday's selloff

Intel shares advanced 3.5% — making it the best performer in the Dow — on Tuesday as the chipmaker rebounded from the prior session's slide.

The stock dropped 4.6% on Monday after Apple revealed a new chip during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

— Alex Harring

Regional bank ETF on pace for third positive day in four

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF gained more than 4% during morning trading, putting it on pace for its third positive day in four.

The fund is also on track to close well above its 50-day moving average for the third consecutive day.

Some of the biggest gainers include PacWest, Independent Bank, BankUnited and Western Alliance, all up at least 6% or more.

— Gina Francolla, Samantha Subin

Construction materials stocks show under-the-radar strength, Strategas says

Daily notices from Wall Street note the narrowness of this year's stock market rally, but Strategas Research says there are pockets of strength beyond the usual suspects, if you use a strong enough magnifying glass.

"In a market where it's been very difficult to find any sustained leadership outside of the

Technology/Semi/AI category, the Construction Materials group remains a continued source of strength," wrote Chris Verrone, head of technical and macro research.

Although the four biggest stocks — Vulcan Materials, Martin Marietta Materials, Eagle Materials and Summit Materials — only have a combined market value of some $65 billion, "all remain in clear absolute + relative uptrends."

The strength in construction materials is part of what Strategas sees as industrial stocks' "steady source of leadership in our work all year domestically, in Europe, and most potently in Japan." Eagle Materials has climbed 25% so far this year, Martin Marietta is ahead 24% in 2023, Summit has risen 18% and Vulcan by 16%. Pretty good for crushing rocks.

— Scott Schnipper, Michael Bloom

Stocks fall in early trading

The Dow slid about 50 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 pulled back 0.2% and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%.

— Fred Imbert

Stocks making premarket moves

Here are some of the names making the biggest moves in the premarket:

Mobileye — The stock tumbled 3.8% following a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday showed an Intel subsidiary will sell 35 million Class A shares in a secondary offering. Mobileye will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

Thor Industries — The RV manufacturer soared nearly 10% after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat. Thor also upped its full-year earnings guidance.

Epam Systems — Shares dropped about 2%, a day after the software firm posted second-quarter earnings and revenue guidance that was below analysts expectations. Epam Systems also lowered its full-year earnings and revenue guidance to below analysts' expectations.

— Michelle Fox

Coinbase shares tumble more than 15% as fallout from lawsuit continues

Shares of Coinbase sank more than 15% in premarket trading after the Securities and Exchange Commission sued the crypto company, alleging that Coinbase was acting as an unregistered broker and exchange.

The move comes shortly after the SEC filed suit against Binance on similar grounds. SEC Chair Gary Gensler taken an increasingly aggressive stance toward cryptocurrency in recent months, arguing that most of them qualify as securities and fall under his purview.

— Jesse Pound

Bud Light selloff was 'over-done' but volumes could still decline, Bernstein says

The massive selloff on Bud Light parent Anheuser-Busch stock could be an overreaction, according to Bernstein.

The firm added that volumes for the beer could still head lower, though, stemming from customer backlash over the company's social media partnership with a transgender influencer.

"We also assume that Bud Light volumes will take a permanent -15% haircut with an associated drag on operating leverage," analyst Trevor Stirling said.

— Brian Evans

Analysts update investors on Apple outlook after Vision Pro unveil

Major analysts on Wall Street have updated their outlook on Apple stock after the company's Worldwide Developers Conference.

Firms including Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan all remained optimistic on the stock after Apple's rollout of its first mixed reality headset.

"While Vision Pro might not drive significant volumes given its premium price point, it could be the potential catalyst for the the AR/VR market as Apple has proven in the past that consumer engagement can deliver willingness to pay premium pricing..." JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee said.

— Brian Evans

Treasury yields dip as investors weigh economic outlook

U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Tuesday as investors reflected on recent economic developments, including the debt ceiling crisis, and considered what could be next for the economy. That includes whether there will be an economic downturn and if the Federal Reserve will pause its interest rate-hiking campaign when it next meets on June 13-14.

At 4:07 a.m. ET the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by over three basis points to 3.6621%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading by more than three basis points lower at 4.4432%.

European equity markets open mixed

European stocks opened mixed Tuesday, echoing downbeat sentiment in other global markets.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was 0.1% higher around market open. Major bourses and sectors traded across positive and negative territory, with minor gains led by a 0.7% uptick in mining stocks. Tech stocks made the biggest losses with a 0.7% drop.

— Hannah Ward-Glenton

Australia's central bank hikes rates by 25 basis points, defies expectations

The Reserve Bank of Australia again defied market expectations and raised its benchmark rate to 4.1%.

Economists polled by Reuters were widely expecting the central bank to hold its rates steady.

The Australian dollar rose by 0.73% to 0.6667 against the U.S. dollar shortly after the decision as the central bank grapples with the latest inflation rate of 7% for March quarter.

Australian stocks fell further, and the S&P/ASX 200 last traded 1.14% lower.

— Jihye Lee

TSMC shares rise as Apple moves to its own silicon on all its computers

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co climbed slightly after U.S. tech giant Apple announced its new Mac Pro will use Apple silicon. This means that the entire Apple computer lineup will now use the company's own processors.

While Apple does not reveal its suppliers, the new Apple M2 Ultra chip in the new Mac Pro is reportedly manufactured using TSMC's process, which has also reportedly been used to manufacture Apple's M1 and M2 series of chips.

The Apple announcement sent shares of Intel down, as this would mean that no Apple computers released after 2020 use Intel chips.

Apple first released its homemade M1 chip in November 2020, after only using Intel chips on its computers since 2006.

— Lim Hui Jie

Philippines inflation rate slows for fourth month in a row

The inflation rate in the Philippines slowed for the fourth month in a row to 6.1% in May, down from the 6.8% recorded in April and slightly lower than the 6.2% expected from economists polled by Reuters.

Core inflation, which excludes some selected food and energy items, eased to 7.7% in May from 7.9% in April.

The country's statistics authority explained that the downtrend was due to transport prices coming in at -0.5% compared with last year, versus the 2.6% increase in April

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages also registered a lower inflation rate of 7.4% in May, compared with 7.9% the month before.

Restaurants and accommodation services also saw a slower inflation rate of 8.3%, down from 8.6% the month before.

— Lim Hui Jie

Japan's household spending falls more than expected in April

Japanese household spending fell 4.4% in April from a year earlier, a larger drop than the 2.3% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

This is its sharpest drop since July 2021 and the fifth time in six months that household spending has dropped since November 2022.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, household spending dropped by 1.3% compared with March, versus an expected gain of 0.6%.

— Lim Hui Jie

D.A. Davidson downgrades Apple to neutral

Wall Street is reacting to Apple's launch of its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset – and D.A. Davidson is downgrading shares of the tech giant to neutral from buy.

The headset's price tag – $3,499 — is one of the structural challenges facing Apple, even as it has unveiled a highly anticipated piece of hardware, according to analyst Tom Forte.

-Darla Mercado

Mobileye shares fall 4% after SEC filing shows Intel subsidiary will sell 35 million shares

Mobileye shares dropped 4% in after-hours trading.

The action came after a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed that an Intel subsidiary will sell 35 million Class A shares of Mobileye in a secondary offering – valued at about $1.5 billion. The autonomous driving tech company will not receive any proceeds from the deal.

Intel will hold 98.7% of the voting power of Mobileye's common stock after the offering.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will be the joint lead book-running managers.

Intel acquired Mobileye in 2017 and spun it off in an initial public offering in 2022.

-Darla Mercado

Healthequity shares jump following strong earnings

Healthequity rallied nearly 5% in extended trading on the back of better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and positive guidance for full-year performance.

The medical-technology company reported 50 cents in earnings per share ex-items on $239.4 million in revenue in the quarter. Both were better than the consensus estimates of analysts polled by FactSet, who forecasted 41 cents earned per share and $239.4 million in revenue.

Healthequity also raised guidance on both markers for the full-year, with the new estimates above respective Wall Street forecasts.

— Alex Harring

GitLab soars after hours on earnings beat, strong outlook

GitLab shares shot up nearly 24% in Monday's postmarket as investors cheered a better-than-expected earnings report and upbeat guidance.

The software stock posted smaller-than-expected losses in earnings per share in the first quarter, coming at a loss of 6 cents compared with the 14-cent consensus estimate of analysts polled by FactSet. Operating income also fell smaller than expected, while revenue came in higher than anticipated at $126.9 million versus a $117.8 million forecast.

GitLab also guided for second quarter and full-year earnings per share and operating income losses to come in smaller than estimated, while revenue for both the current quarter and full year should exceed Wall Street expectations.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures are down slightly

Stock futures are modestly lower shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 each slipped around 0.1%.

— Alex Harring