news

Starlink rival Eutelsat pops 14% as France backs capital raise

By Jenni Reid, CNBC

A ground network of satellites at the headquarters of Eutelsat Madeira Unipessoal Lda in Canial, Madeira, Portugal, on Saturday, March 8, 2025.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Starlink rival Eutelsat's shares rallied after the French government backed a capital raise.
  • Eutelsat shares have been hugely volatile this year, experiencing an enormous spike in March.

Eutelsat shares popped on Friday morning, after the European satellite operator announced a 1.35 billion euro ($1.55 billion) capital raise backed by the French state and other investors.

The company's stock was up 14% at 09:17 a.m. London time.

The company said that, along with a debt refinancing plan, the capital increase would support its investment in its existing Low Earth Orbit (LEO) capabilities, which are focused on business-to-business and business-to-government operations.

Eutelsat shares have been hugely volatile this year, experiencing an enormous spike in March on expectations that it could be a European alternative to Elon Musk's Starlink, and subsequently cooling.

"As the only European operator with a fully operational LEO network, Eutelsat is positioned to play a strategic role in supporting critical sectors such as military communications, cyber-resilience, and secure government connectivity, fully aligned with European Union and NATO objectives for strategic autonomy," it said in the release.

Other investors, including the U.K., "could join the capital raise in due course," it added.

Writing on X, French President Emmanuel Macron said that by strengthening Eutelsat's position France was "ensuring its strategic independence and paving the way for Europe's" and noted he would discuss the decision at the Paris Air Show on Friday.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

This article tagged under:

