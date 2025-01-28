Starbucks shakes up its leadership again, adding two former Taco Bell executives

Starbucks is adding two more Taco Bell alumni to its leadership team.

CEO Brian Niccol said the company is changing the operating model for its retail team, which led to the shakeup.

Starbucks announced another stage in its leadership shakeup on Tuesday, as CEO Brian Niccol will bring in two more executives who spent time at his former employer Taco Bell while dividing key leadership roles.

"As we focus on our 'Back to Starbucks' plan, we need a new operating model for our retail team, with clear ownership and accountability and an appropriate scope for each role," Niccol said in a letter to employees shared on the company's website.

Before spending six years at Chipotle, Niccol served as CEO of Yum Brands' Taco Bell. Since starting at Starbucks in September, he's already poached some of his former colleagues to help with his transformation of the coffee giant. For example, he tapped Chipotle and Yum Brands alum Tressie Lieberman as Starbucks' global chief brand office in the fall.

The newest changes to the Starbucks organization include splitting the role of North American president into two jobs; the company's current North American president, Sara Trilling, will depart the company. Trilling has been with Starbucks since 2002.

Starting in February, Meredith Sandland will hold the role of chief store development officer. Sandland is currently CEO of Empower Delivery, a restaurant software company. Previously, she served as chief operating officer of Kitchen United and as Taco Bell's chief development officer.

Additionally, Mike Grams will join the company in February as North America chief stores officer. Grams has been with Taco Bell for more than 30 years, starting as a restaurant general manager and working his way up to become the chain's global chief operating officer, according to his LinkedIn.

Both Sandland and Grams will be tasked with implementing Niccol's vision to go "back to Starbucks." The strategy includes decreasing service times to four minutes per order, making its stores more welcoming and cozy and slashing the menu.

Arthur Valdez, Starbucks' chief supply officer, also plans to leave the company. He joined in 2023 after seven years at Target. Starbucks has already identified his replacement and will share that news in the coming weeks, Niccol said in the letter.

Starbucks is expected to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Wall Street is expecting the company's same-store sales to fall for the fourth consecutive quarter as consumers in the U.S. and China opt to get their caffeine fix elsewhere.