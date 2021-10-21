Spotify Begins Allowing More Creators to Upload Podcasts as It Continues to Embrace Video

Spotify is opening up its video podcasting feature to more creators, in an effort to bring more users to the platform and boost engagement.

The company began testing video podcasts last summer with a handful of talent.

The move shows the streamer isn't stopping its bet on the podcasting space anytime soon.

Spotify announced Thursday it is opening up its video podcasting feature to more creators.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It may help the company attract more paying subscribers and boost engagement. The move shows Spotify continues to embrace video on top of its audio offering.

Spotify is pitching its video podcasts feature as a way for creators to increase their revenue, audience and engagement. Podcasters can choose to use Spotify's subscription feature to charge users access to video podcasts.

The company began testing video podcasts last summer with a handful of talent. The new tool will be available through Anchor, the podcast platform Spotify acquired in early 2019, where creators can apply to publish their videos.

Spotify has worked to strengthen its advertising business and attract new Premium subscribers by bringing popular podcasts to the app. It kicked off its podcast push nearly three years ago, acquiring Gimlet Media, Anchor and Parcast, and has made big investments to get exclusive rights to stream shows from Joe Rogan, Michelle Obama, and Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Podcast monetization has been tricky for some streaming companies since it's difficult to measure the return on investment in podcast advertising. Spotify, though, has been putting more weight behind the effort, investing heavily into its technology with its "Streaming Ad Insertion" tool and $235 million acquisition of ad tech company Megaphone.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.