news

Spirit Airlines CEO Ted Christie steps down

By Michele Luhn, CNBC

Ted Christie, CEO of Spirit Airlines, is shown in 2019 at the companyâs corporate headquarters in Miramar.
Carl Juste | Miami Herald | Tribune News Service | Getty Images
  • Ted Christie, CEO of Spirit Airlines, is stepping down from his role.
  • Spirit filed for bankruptcy protection in November after years of mounting losses, a failed merger, increased competition and more demanding consumer tastes.

Ted Christie, CEO of Spirit Airlines, is stepping down from his role leading the embattled carrier, effective Monday, the company said.

A group of several company executives — Chief Financial Officer Fred Cromer, Chief Operating Officer John Bendoraitis and General Counsel Thomas Canfield — has been tapped to lead the airline until a successor is found.

Christie had been president and CEO of Spirit since 2019 and saw the airline through the Covid pandemic.

Spirit filed for bankruptcy protection in November after years of mounting losses, a failed merger, increased competition and more demanding consumer tastes.

The budget carrier, which had reshaped the industry with its no-frills tickets, was the first major U.S. airline to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy since 2011.

Spirit last month emerged from bankruptcy protection.

