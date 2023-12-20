S&P 500 futures inch higher after the index's worst session since September: Live updates

S&P 500 futures edged higher Wednesday night as traders assessed what appeared to be a turn from the recent market rally.

Futures tied to the broad index added 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. Futures connected to the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 53 points, or 0.1%.

Micron climbed more than 4% in postmarket action after beating Wall Street expectations for the first three months of its new fiscal year. The company also offered current-quarter guidance that exceeded analysts' consensus forecasts.

The moves follow a losing day on Wall Street, during which investors took profits after recent gains. The S&P 500 dropped almost 1.5%, its worst day since September.

The Dow and Nasdaq slipped about 1.3% and 1.5%, respectively, to notch their worst sessions since October. Wednesday's session also also snapped nine-day winning streaks for both.

Those drops mark a breather from the recent market rally. From their late October closing lows through Tuesday, the Dow and S&P 500 both jumped more than 15%. The Nasdaq Composite surged roughly 19% over the same period.

"The markets have run so strongly for so long," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Asset Management. "There's maybe just some exhaustion in terms of buyers, and we're starting a bit of a short-term consolidation phase."

Investors will watch Thursday for data on jobless claims and the third-quarter gross domestic product before Friday's reading of the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is a closely followed gauge of inflation. Traders will also monitor Nike earnings expected after the bell.

Micron pops after earnings report

Micron advanced in after-hours trading on the back of a strong financial report and outlook.

Shares of the semiconductor manufacturer added more than 4%. The company posted a smaller loss per share than anticipated by analysts surveyed by LSEG for the first fiscal quarter. Meanwhile, its revenue came in above consensus forecasts.

The company also offered strong guidance for the current three-month financial period.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures are higher

Stock futures traded up shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

Futures tied to the Dow and S&P 500 each added about 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed by about 0.2%.

— Alex Harring