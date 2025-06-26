S&P 500 futures are little changed as benchmark closes in on all-time high: Live updates

S&P 500 futures sat near flat Thursday night with investors on all-time high watch and awaiting inflation data.

Futures tied to the broad index traded around their flatline, as did Nasdaq 100 futures. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 33 points, or 0.1%.

Thursday night's action comes as traders wait to see if the S&P 500 can rise to new records. The broad index climbed 0.8% to finish the trading day at 6,141.02, bringing it only a few points away from the intraday all-time high of 6,147.43 reached in February.

The Nasdaq Composite jumped nearly 1%, also coming within striking distance of a fresh record. The Dow popped about 0.9%.

"The markets were in a sense of stasis," said Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer for global fixed income, on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "There is so much money that wants to come into the market that didn't for a while. And I just think if you don't have any negative news, the natural gravitational pull is across all these assets."

Those gains have pushed the Dow and S&P 500 up more than 2% this week. The Nasdaq has jumped more than 3%.

Investors will watch Friday for data from the May reading of personal consumption expenditures price index due in the morning. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect the index to tick 0.1% higher on the month and 2.3% from a year ago. So-called core PCE is slated to rise 0.1% from April and 2.6% from 12 months earlier.

Beyond the inflation reading, traders will also monitor data on personal income, consumer spending and consumer sentiment.

See the stocks moving after hours

These rare some of the stocks making notable moves after hours:

Nike — The athletic retailer fell 2%. While Nike beat expectations on the top and bottom lines in the fiscal fourth quarter, the company said sales dropped 12% from the same period a year prior.

CorMedix — The biopharmaceutical stock tumbled 10% after announcing a common stock offering of $85 million. The offering is being done through RBC Capital Markets.

Click here for the full list.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures are little changed

Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 all sat near flat shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

— Alex Harring