Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

South Korea's Hyundai to announce $20 billion U.S. investment

By Seema Mody, CNBC

The Hyundai display at the New York International Auto Show on March 28, 2024. 
Danielle DeVries | CNBC
  • South Korean conglomerate Hyundai will announce a $20 billion investment in U.S. onshoring.
  • The investment is expected to be announced Monday at the White House by President Donald Trump, Hyundai Chairman Euisun Chung and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.
  • A new steel plant in Louisiana, which is part of the investment, is set to hire roughly 1,500 employees and will produce next-generation steel that will be used by Hyundai's two U.S. auto plants to manufacture electric vehicles.

South Korean conglomerate Hyundai will announce a $20 billion investment in U.S. onshoring that includes a $5 billion steel plant in Louisiana, according to people familiar with the plans.

The plant is set to hire roughly 1,500 employees and will produce next-generation steel that will be used by Hyundai's two U.S. auto plants to manufacture electric vehicles. The investment is expected to be announced Monday at the White House by President Donald Trump, Hyundai Chairman Euisun Chung and Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Hyundai's announcement comes as major international conglomerates are racing to dodge tariffs and avoid a trade war ahead of Trump's April 2 tariff deadline. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Japan's SoftBank are among the major foreign players that have visited the White House in the last two months to announce big U.S. onshoring plans.

Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz recently told Axios that the "the best way for [Hyundai] to navigate tariffs is to increase localization."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The South Korean company is a top seller of electric vehicles in the U.S., competing directly with Tesla. It already has two major automotive plants in the U.S., one in Alabama and the other in Georgia. Hyundai on Monday is also expected to announce the opening of a third automotive plant, also in Georgia.

South Korea is also among the countries with which the U.S. carries a trade deficit. In early March, Trump singled out South Korea for applying high tariffs to U.S. exports, saying the Asian ally's tariffs were four times higher than those of the United States.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

The ‘fatal mistake' most people make starting a business, says Stanford professor who co-founded 4 startups: I've ‘seen this a million times'

news 12 mins ago

23andMe files for bankruptcy, Anne Wojcicki steps down as CEO

Seoul has disputed that imbalance. As of 2024, South Korea's effective tariff rate on U.S. imports stood at 0.79% as the two countries have a free trade pact, according to the South Korean government.

The White House didn't immediately return request for comment on Monday's announcement. Hyundai declined to comment.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us