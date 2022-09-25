SiriusXM Reportedly Places Former Quarterback Brett Favre's NFL Show on Hold

SiriusXM has put Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre's NFL show on hold due to his involvement in an alleged welfare-fraud scheme in Mississippi, according to reports.

Favre and nearly 40 others were sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services in May for allegedly diverting millions of federal welfare dollars to fund personal projects.

Favre and nearly 40 others were sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services in May for allegedly diverting millions of federal welfare dollars to fund personal projects. Favre might have used the funds to help construct a new volleyball stadium at the university where his daughter played, according to the Mississippi state auditor.

In a series of text messages released in a court filing, Favre sought reassurances from a nonprofit executive that the public would never learn he was seeking millions of dollars in grants from the Mississippi welfare agency.

Favre has denied wrongdoing.

He has hosted the show, "The SiriusXM Blitz With Brett Favre and Bruce Murray," which usually airs on Tuesdays, since 2018. SiriusXM is not the only company distancing itself from Favre, as ESPN Milwaukee announced Saturday that it was temporarily suspending Favre from his weekly appearances, according to NBC Sports.