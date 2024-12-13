Singapore workers are afraid to admit using AI at work, even as demand for AI talent surges

The use of artificial intelligence has grown across industries globally, but there is still some confusion over how to properly use the technology at work.

In Singapore, 52% of employees are using artificial intelligence in their jobs, according to Slack's Workforce Index, which in August surveyed over 17,000 workers across 15 countries, including 1,008 in Singapore.

The demand for AI talent in the country has grown. There has been a 4.6x increase in generative AI-related job postings in the city-state between September 2023 and September 2024, according to Indeed.

But despite the fact that demand for AI talent has surged in Singapore, 45% of the employees in the country report feeling uncomfortable admitting to managers that they are using the technology for workplace tasks.

For those who reported feeling that way, top reasons included the fear of being seen as "incompetent," "lazy" or "cheating," according to Slack's report.

"Workers are excited about AI, but they're uncertain about how to use it in the workplace, and this uncertainty is standing in the way of broader AI adoption," Christina Janzer, ​​senior vice president of research and analytics at Slack, told CNBC Make It.

"Too much of the burden today has been put on workers to figure out AI. It's important that leaders not only train workers to use AI, but encourage employees to talk about it and experiment with AI out in the open," said Janzer.

Businesses should also create the time and space necessary for this experimentation, and encourage employees to share what they learned with colleagues for inspiration, she said. They can also lead by example by openly demonstrating how they are using the technology in their own jobs.

Additionally, employers should provide guidance on which AI tools are "approved and trusted" to be used within their businesses, and which tasks these tools can be used for, Janzer told CNBC Make It.

"Without clear guidance, workers are confused about when it is socially and professionally acceptable to use AI at work — and are keeping their usage under wraps," according to Slack's report.

Despite the uncertainty, employees in Singapore still seek to improve their AI skills. In fact, 88% "feel an urgency to become an AI expert," according to the report. However, the majority (63%) of workers in the country have spent less than five hours in total learning how to use artificial intelligence.

Ultimately, "employers will need to solve the gap in training and get clear about AI guidelines, as current employees and new professionals entering the workforce will gravitate to more supportive workplaces," according to Slack's research.

